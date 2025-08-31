Parbatta Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates The Parbatta Assembly constituency comes under the Khagaria Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Doctor Sanjeev Kumar of the Janata Dal (United) won the seat by defeating Digambar Prasad Tiwary of the Rashtriya Janata Dal with a margin of 951 votes.

The Parbatta Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 151 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Parbatta Assembly constituency comes under the Khagaria Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Doctor Sanjeev Kumar of the Janata Dal (United) won the seat by defeating Digambar Prasad Tiwary of the Rashtriya Janata Dal with a margin of 951 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, LJP(RV) candidate Rajesh Verma won from the Khagaria Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 1,61,131 votes by defeating Sanjay Kumar Kushwaha of the CPIM.

Parbatta Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Parbatta Assembly constituency is a part of the Khagaria district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 3,08,043 voters in the Parbatta constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,62,123 were male and 1,45,914 were female voters. Six voters belonged to the third gender. 1,103 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Parbatta in 2020 was 1,596 (1,533 men and 63 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Parbatta constituency was 2,86,173. Out of this, 1,53,280 voters were male, 1,32,890 were female and only three belonged to a third gender. There were 747 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Parbatta in 2015 was 1,162 (871 men and 291 women).

Parbatta Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Parbatta constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Parbatta Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Parbatta Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Parbatta Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Janata Dal (United) candidate Doctor Sanjeev Kumar won the seat with a margin of 951 votes. He polled 77,226 votes with a vote share of 41.61%. He defeated Rashtriya Janata Dal candidate Digambar Prasad Tiwary, who got 76,275 votes (41.1%). Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) candidate Aditya Kumar Shyour stood third with 11,576 votes (6.24%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Janata Dal (United) candidate Ramanad Prasad Singh won the seat with a margin of 28,924 votes. He polled 76,248 votes with a vote share of 45.06%. Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Ramanuj Choudhary got 47,324 votes (27.97%) and was the runner-up. Jan Adhikar Party candidate Suheli Mehta stood third with 23,137 votes (13.67%).

2020: Doctor Sanjeev Kumar (Janata Dal United)

2015: Ramanad Prasad Singh (Janata Dal United)

2010: Samrat Choudhary (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

October, 2005: Ramanand (Janata Dal United)

February, 2005: Ramanand (Janata Dal United)

2000: Rakesh Kr (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

1995: Vidya Sagar Nishad (Janata Dal)

1990: Vidya Sagar Nishad (Janata Dal)

1985: Ram Chandra Mishra (Congress)

1980: Ram Chandra Mishra (Congress)

1977: Nayeem Akhtar (Independent)

Parbatta Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Parbatta Assembly constituency was 1,85,721 or 60.29 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,69,247 or 59.14 per cent.