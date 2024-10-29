Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Pappu Yadav asks for ‘Z’ protection after death threat from Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Independent MP Rajesh Ranjan, also known as Pappu Yadav, has requested ‘Z’ security from Union Home Minister Amit Shah following alleged death threats from a Lawrence Bishnoi gang member. Currently under ‘Y’ security, Yadav expressed urgency in his plea, citing concerns for his safety.

Speaking to ANI, Pappu Yadav said, "I have seen a lot of ups and downs in the fight for social justice. I don't have any personal fight with anyone. I only talk about issues. It is the prerogative of the government to provide me with security. I am working to serve the public of Jharkhand and Jharkhand Mahagathbandhan alliance."

Attempts to meet Bihar CM unsuccessful

Yadav said he had tried to meet Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar several times to discuss his safety but received no response. He contacted senior police officials, including DGP, IG and SP of Purnia and directed them to act on the threat immediately.

"I called Bihar Chief Minister's private secretary, even his chief secretary, but could not fix a meeting with him. I told them that there have been death threats given to me but my plea fell on deaf ears," he claimed.

"I tried to meet the Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar many times. They are giving security to those people who don't need any security. I don't know who is giving me threats. I have spoken to the DG and SP regarding this. Even after getting the threat I went to Mumbai and met Actor Salman Khan and the family of Baba Siddique. The Chief Minister of Bihar is not giving time to people who are not in government. I also spoke with Union Home Minister Amit Shah for security and have written a letter to him," he said.

Misa Bharati demands an inquiry into Gujarat jail security

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Misa Bharti has criticised the Gujarat jail staff and alleged that Bishnoi was allegedly issuing threats from within the jail. Bharti called for an investigation to ensure accountability in prison security policies.

"I have received information from the media that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi is in jail in Gujarat. This shows the inefficiencies of Gujarat's jail administration, as various threat calls are being given by him from jail. Gujarat Jail authorities should look into it and find out how much truth there is. They should inquire about it," she said.

Warning linked to Bollywood actor’s case

According to Yadav, the death threats allegedly warned the actor to stay away from issues related to Salman Khan. Recently, the MP visited Mumbai and met the late Baba Siddique’s son, Zeeshan Siddique, and revealed that he could personally meet Lawrence Bishnoi if legally permitted.

