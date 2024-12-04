Wednesday, December 04, 2024
     
  Pappu Yadav's close aide was behind death threats, conspired to get enhanced security, says Bihar Police

The Purnea Police have arrested an individual who issued death threats to MP Pappu Yadav. According to police, he has no connection with Lawrence Bishnoi or his gang. The police said that he was contacted to issue death threats so that Pappu Yadav can get high security.

Purnea (Bihar) Published : Dec 04, 2024
Pappu Yadav death threats
Police arrest individual who issued death threats to Pappu Yadav

In a shocking revelation, Bihar Police unveiled a conspiracy behind death threats to MP Pappu Yadav. The police arrested an individual from Bhojpur who allegedly issued death threats to the MP on the orders of his close aide. The whole conspiracy was hatched to get enhanced security for Pappu Yadav. 

Purnia SP Kartikeya Sharma said that the arrested  individual, identified as Ram Babu has confessed that some people close to the MP had asked him to make a video and threaten him so that he could get high security. The close associates of Yadav had also given money for this work and promised a position in the party. 

SP Sharma further added that Ram Babu has previously been close to MP Pappu Yadav and has also been a member of his party JAP. He also said that Babu has no connection with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. SP Sharma said, “Purnea Police tracked Ram Babu Yadav’s location and arrested him. Preliminary investigations revealed that he has no connections with any gang. He was formerly associated with JAP. He has confessed that he sent threatening messages to the Lok Sabha MP on the instruction of some people associated with the MP himself,”

Videos made to threaten Pappu Yadav

Moreover, SP Sharma said that two videos were made by the accused, one of which was released while the other video was with him. The accused was set to release the second video soon. However, the SP did not reveal the name of the person who instigated the continuous threats. Meanwhile, the police have also been investigating other aspects of this case.

(With inputs from JP Mishra)

