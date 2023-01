Follow us on Image Source : ANI Pakistani flat spotted in Bihar

A Pakistani flag was reportedly hoisted in the Madhubani Sipahi Tola area in Purnea, news agency ANI reported on Thursday. The absurd incident took place on the day when people across the cournty unfurled tri-colour to celebrate the 74th Republic Day of India.

"We reached the suspect's house after getting the information. The flag has been removed. The matter has been discussed with SDO Purnea. Approrioate action will be taken," said Pawan Chowdhary, SHO Madhubani.

More details are awaited.