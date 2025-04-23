Pahalgam attack: Vacationing with family, Bihar-origin IB officer shot dead in front of wife and son Manish Ranjan, originally from Bihar, was shot dead in front of his wife and children while on a Leave Travel Concession (LTC) trip with his family.

New Delhi:

An Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer from Hyderabad was among the victims killed in Tuesday’s terror attack in Kashmir that destroyed many families as terrorists targeted tourists in the popular Baisaran valley in Pahalgam on Tuesday.

Manish Ranjan, originally from Bihar, was shot dead in front of his wife and children while on a Leave Travel Concession (LTC) trip with his family. He was posted in the ministerial section of the IB office in Hyderabad.

The family, along with several other tourists, was visiting Baisaran Valley in Pahalgam—popularly known as ‘Mini Switzerland’—when the attack occurred.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed shock and deep sorrow over the incident. Condemning the brutal act, he stated that such cowardly attacks would never break the resilience and spirit of the Indian people. He also called on the Union government to take the strictest action against the perpetrators and extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu also strongly condemned the attack. “Deeply anguished by the terrorist attack on innocent tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. I condemn this senseless act of violence in the strongest terms. My heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones, and I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured,” he said in a post on X.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan echoed the sentiment, expressing deep sorrow over the tragedy. “I am deeply saddened by the news of the tragic terrorist attack that took place today at Baisaran, Pahalgam, in the Anantnag region of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

He added, “The deaths of 27 innocent tourists and the injuries of 20 others are extremely horrific. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and I wish a swift recovery for those injured.”

Bharat will not bend to terror: Amit Shah

In the wake of the dastardly attack, Home Minister Amit Shah visited Srinagar to meet the grieving families, followed by a tribute to the victims and a visit to the attack site in Pahalgam. He affirmed that the culprits of the attack will not be spared.

"With a heavy heart, paid last respects to the deceased of the Pahalgam terror attack. Bharat will not bend to terror. The culprits of this dastardly terror attack will not be spared," the home minister wrote in a post on X.