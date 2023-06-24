Follow us on Image Source : PTI 'This will be last election if...', says Uddhav Thackeray in Opposition meeting that took place in Patna

Opposition Meeting in Patna: Top opposition leaders on Friday held a crucial meeting in Patna to forge unity to outsmart the saffron party in the 2024 lok sabha polls. Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Akhilesh Yadav, Nitish Kumar, Mamata Banerjee, Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar and more leaders had joined the meeting which was hosted by Bihar CM and Deputy CM at the chief minister's 1, Aney Marg residence. In an interaction with reports, MP Sanjay Raut highlighted the points raised by former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in the meeting.

"If there won't be a power change in 2024"

Speaking to reporters, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, said, "Uddhav Thackeray has said in the meeting that, if there won't be a power change in 2024, then this will be the last election, so to protect democracy, we (opposition parties) have to stay united & fight the election..."

After concluding the meeting, Uddhav Thackeray said that each party that marked its presence in the opposition meeting has different ideologies but they have come together to save the diversity and integrity of the country. "We have different ideologies, but we have come together to save the diversity and integrity of the country," Thackeray said.