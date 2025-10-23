Opposition alliance not 'gathbandhan' but 'lath bandhan': PM Modi targets RJD-Congress tie-up in Bihar PM Modi said this is an election to write a new chapter of Bihar's prosperity and the youth of Bihar have a very significant role in this.

New Delhi:

PM Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the BJP workers from Bihar through the 'Mera Booth Sabse Majboot' program and said the Opposition alliance is not 'gathbandhan' but 'lath bandhan' (alliance of criminals) as all their leaders from Delhi and Bihar out on bail.

Opposition leaders know how to fight among themselves: PM Modi

He said the Opposition leaders only know how to fight among themselves and they only know how to guard their self interest.

PM Modi said, "Those who call themselves the 'Gathbandhan,' whom the people of Bihar call the 'Lathbandhan,' only know how to use the lathi and keep fighting. For the 'Lathbandhan,' their own self-interest is paramount. They don't care about the youth of Bihar. For decades, the youth of the country and Bihar suffered from Naxalism and Maoist terror. They even kept winning elections with the help of Maoist terror. Naxalism and Maoist terror played a huge role in the destruction of Bihar. This Maoist terror did not allow schools, colleges, or hospitals to open, and instead destroyed the already built ones. They did not allow industries to enter... It is taking a lot of effort to bring Bihar out of this. But we are doing it. We have worked very hard since 2014. The NDA has brought Bihar out of the darkness of jungle raj and into the new light of development. Today, we are moving rapidly towards eliminating Naxalism, Maoism, and terrorism in Bihar. It is our duty to secure the future of Bihar's youth, and we are working towards it with complete sincerity.”

Workers of all NDA parties should campaign together for Bihar polls

PM Modi asked the BJP workers to make list of women yet to get benefits of CM Mahila Rozgar Yojana and assure them of inclusion. “Workers of all NDA parties should campaign together to spread awareness among voters about government schemes in Bihar,” PM Modi said.

He said after coming to power on November 14th, a new era of women's empowerment will begin in Bihar.

"Bihar's daughters have showcased their talent everywhere...During 'Jungle Raj', there were scams. Our regime guarantees development. They imprisoned Bihar's daughters within four walls. Therefore, it is crucial to keep them away from power... Over 12 million sisters have received 10,000 rupees in each bank account to start their own businesses. At every booth, compile a list of women who have not yet received the benefits of the CM Rojgar Yojana. Sit with them. Assure them that once the government is formed again on November 14th, their names will be added to the list of beneficiaries. After coming to power on November 14th, a new era of women's empowerment will begin in Bihar,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi said all this power is the power of one vote and that vote has created such a situation that today the Ram Mandir has been built.

India is moving forward towards freedom from Naxalism

“Operation Sindoor has also been carried out, and the country is moving forward rapidly towards freedom from Naxalism. So this is the power of the vote... after removing Jungle Raj, today, the people of Bihar under no circumstances want to allow Jungle Raj to come back, so this is the power of the conscious citizens of Bihar," he said.

PM Modi said development accelerates when there is stability and this is the strength of Bihar's NDA government, and that's why every young person in Bihar is enthusiastically saying, "Raftaar pakad chuka Bihar, Phir se NDA Sarkar".

PM Modi added that amid festive fervour, preparations for the worship of Chhathi Maiya are also in full swing and alongside all this, Bihar is also celebrating the grand festival of democracy. “This is an election to write a new chapter of Bihar's prosperity. The youth of Bihar have a very significant role in this.” he said.

