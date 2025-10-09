One job per family! Tejashwi's Bihar poll promise faces questions over household definition and feasibility Tejashwi Yadav's promise to ensure a government job for every family in Bihar has drawn attention and questions alike. With over 2 crore households in the state, experts say defining what constitutes a "family" will be crucial, especially in a state where joint families remain common.

Patna:

In the run-up to the Assembly elections in Bihar, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday made a headline-grabbing promise. Speaking at a press conference, he declared that if the I.N.D.I.A bloc, led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal, comes to power, it will "bring an Act" to ensure that every family in the state has at least one member employed in a government job. "The proposed Act will be brought within 20 days of formation of the new government,” Tejashwi said, pitching it as a revolutionary step to tackle unemployment in one of India's poorest states.

Over 2 crore households in Bihar: What does it mean?

According to the Bihar Caste-Based Survey 2023, the state has 2.76 crore households, with a total population of about 13.7 crore people. This translates to an average of six persons per household. However, the term "household" in government data does not always match the traditional definition of a "family", especially in rural Bihar where joint family systems are still widely prevalent. For example, a single household could consist of three or more married brothers living under one roof but considered a single census household. This raises questions about how the proposed Act would define a "family" -- would one government job per joint family suffice or would each nuclear family unit be treated separately?

Definition dilemma: Who will qualify as a 'family'?

Political observers and citizens alike are now seeking clarity on how the RJD intends to define a "family" under this scheme. If the Act is to guarantee a government job for "every family", the eligibility criteria will need to be transparent and clearly demarcated. Experts point out that unless the government provides a precise framework -- distinguishing between joint and nuclear families -- implementation could become complicated.

Fiscal feasibility: Can Bihar afford this?

Bihar already struggles with a high fiscal deficit and limited revenue generation capacity. As per official data, government salaries and pensions already account for a significant portion of the state’s annual expenditure. Given over 2 crore households, even if half were eligible under the new Act, it would require over one crore new government jobs - a number that seems financially unfeasible under the current economic structure. Analysts believe that such a move, while politically appealing, could face major hurdles in implementation and sustainability.

Voters await clarity from RJD

Tejashwi Yadav's promise has undoubtedly energised his party's support base, particularly among youth who have long struggled with unemployment. However, as election season heats up, voters are likely to demand more clarity on how the Act would function in practice -- especially in defining a family, identifying eligible beneficiaries and ensuring transparency in recruitment. For now, the announcement has sparked intense discussion across Bihar's political and social circles with citizens eager to see if the RJD can back its promise with a realistic roadmap.

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025

The Election Commission has announced the schedule for the Bihar Assembly elections. The 243 Assembly seats will go to the polls in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with the counting of votes scheduled to take place on November 14. The NDA led by the BJP and JD(U) will be up against the INDIA bloc, led by Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD, the Congress, the CPI (ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the CPI, the CPM, and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP). The new entrant, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj, has also staked claims on all 243 seats of the state.

