'No need to be shocked': Sanjay Raut draws comparison of Bihar Elections to Maharashtra pattern Sanjay Raut drew comparisons of the Bihar Assembly Election results to the 'Maharashtra pattern', saying that there is 'no need to be shocked' by the outcome.

New Delhi:

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut claimed that there is no need to be shocked looking at the results of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, alleging a 'Maharashtra pattern' in the results.

The Bihar poll trends indicated a landslide victory for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, with the coalition going past 200 out of the 243 assembly constituencies. The Mahagathbandhan alliance was reduced to under 30 in a big jolt to the bloc.

Meanwhile, Raut took a dig at the NDA alliance. "There's no need to be shocked by the results of the Bihar Assembly elections. Looking at the national agenda being carried out hand-in-hand by the Election Commission and the BJP, a different outcome than this was simply not possible!" Raut said in a post on X.

The Shiv Sena MP alleged that this was a 'Maharashtra pattern'. "A complete Maharashtra pattern! Those who were certain to come to power were wiped out within 50!," he added.

Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Indian National Congress have accused vote-stealing during last year’s Maharashtra elections. They claim that fraudulent voters and other irregularities in the electoral rolls skewed the result in favour of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The NDA’s alliance, Mahayuti, went on to win the poll and paved the way for Devendra Fadnavis to form the government in the state.

Meanwhile, the BJP hit back at the claims with party leader Raj Purohit giving his response. "Is he in a mental hospital or in jail? He is a psycho, a foolish person. He has destroyed the Shiv Sena; Uddhav Thackeray does not understand this. He (Raut) only talks nonsense. He has finished the entire Shiv Sena," he told news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, the NDA crossed its best-ever tally of 206 as per the trends in the 2025 polls. BJP also crossed its highest tally when the saffron party breached the 91-mark it had set earlier in 2010 in the trends of the 2025 polls.