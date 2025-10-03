Nitish Kumar's gentle ribbing of Deputy CM Sinha for arriving late at Patna event: 'Have you come?' The incident occurred during the Mahila Rojgar Yojana program in Patna, in which CM Nitish Kumar transferred Rs 2,500 crore directly into the bank accounts of women.

Patna:

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday took a lighter dig at Deputy CM Vijay Sinha for arriving late in a meeting chaired by him.

"Have you come? You're a little late," he said.

The incident occurred during the Mahila Rojgar Yojana program in Patna, in which CM Nitish Kumar transferred Rs 2,500 crore directly into the bank accounts of women.

The meeting was attended by CM Nitish Kumar, Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary and officials from different departments. However, the other Deputy CM, Vijay Sinha, arrived late. When CM Nitish Kumar addressed this in front of everyone, Vijay Sinha appeared taken aback.

EC shares revised voter list after SIR in Bihar

The Election Commission on Tuesday released the final voter list after Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar ahead of the assembly polls. The revised list has been made available on the official website of the poll panel.

After the State Intensive Revision (SIR), over 47 lakh ineligible voters were removed from the electoral rolls. As of June 24, the voter list had 7.89 crore electors. Following the revision, 65 lakh ineligible voters were removed, reducing the total to 7.24 crore in the draft list published on August 1.

Subsequently, an additional 3.66 lakh ineligible voters were removed, while 21.53 lakh eligible voters were added. This brought the total number of eligible voters to 7.42 crore in the final list.

Bihar Assembly election

The Election Commission is expected to announce the schedule of the upcoming Assembly polls in Bihar this month. A team of poll panel is set to visit Patna on October 4 and 5 to assess the readiness.

The first phase of voting is expected to take place soon after the Chhath festival, likely in late October. To ensure smooth conduct, the Election Commission is deploying 470 observers across Bihar, including for some assembly by-polls.

On October 3, a briefing will be held for general, police and expenditure observers to prepare them for the task ahead. The current term of the 243-member Bihar Assembly expires on November 22.