Nitish vs Rabri: Verbal duel in Bihar Legislative Council as RJD leader accuses CM of being 'anti-women' RJD MLC and former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi launched a fierce attack on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, accusing him of showing disrespect towards women.

A heated exchange erupted in the Bihar Legislative Council on Wednesday between Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and former Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Rabri Devi. The sharp war of words began when Devi launched a scathing attack on Nitish Kumar, accusing him of being "anti-women" and claiming that no substantial work had been done in Bihar under his leadership.

In response, Kumar refuted her claims, stating that no real development took place during the RJD regime. Taking a jibe, he said that when Lalu Prasad Yadav was forced to step down, Rabri Devi was made the Chief Minister in his place, implying a lack of leadership depth in the party. Following this, Devi lashed out at Nitish Kumar's repeated assertions that progress in Bihar only began after 2005 when he assumed power. "Was he born in 2005?" she asked sarcastically, questioning the credibility of his statements.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Rabri Devi slams Nitish Kumar

The former CM further stirred controversy by alleging, “Nitish Kumar comes to the Legislative Council under the influence of bhang. He insults women, including me, he often insults us… He should see what kind of work we did when we were in power… He listens only to the people around him who dictate what he should say...Members of his own party and some BJP leaders are asking him to say such things," the RJD leader added.

Nitish's previous attack on RJD

Earlier on March 7, Nitish Kumar slammed the Opposition for raising the issue of education in the House, saying the Opposition did nothing in the education sector and all the works were being done by his government. "What did the RJD government do for education? The previous government did nothing for women. Where did women study before?" he asked.

Looking at Rabri Devi, Nitish further said that when her husband left, he made her the Chief Minister. "All the work for women was done by the current government," Kumar said and asked the Education Minister to respond strongly top the Opposition.

ALSO READ: Tejashwi Yadav reacts to Rabri Devi's 'insult' by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar