Nitish Kumar to become CM for record 10th time: List of Chief Ministers of various states with multiple terms Bihar government formation: Preparations for the swearing-in ceremony of Nitish Kumar are in the final stages, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and several top NDA leaders expected to attend.

Patna:

Amid tight security, JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar is all set to be sworn-in as Bihar Chief Minister for a record 10th time on Thursday, days after the NDA secured a landslide victory in the assembly elections. Preparations for the swearing-in ceremony at Patna’s historic Gandhi Maidan are in the final stages, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and several top NDA leaders expected to attend. Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place, and over three lakh people are anticipated at the event.

The new Bihar Cabinet is expected to include 16 ministers from the BJP and 14 from JD(U), including the party chief. Umesh Singh Kushwaha, JD(U) state chief who won from Mahnar assembly seat, is likely to be inducted in the new Cabinet.

Interestingly, Nitish Kumar will become the chief minister for record 10th time. In the meantime, check the list of Chief Ministers of different Indian states with multiple terms.

List of Chief Ministers of other states with multiple terms

Nitish Kumar (Bihar): 9

2000, 2005-2010, 2010-2014, 2015, 2015-2017, 2017-2020, 2020-2022, 2022-2024 and 2024 to till date.

Pratapsingh Rane (Goa): 7

1980-1985, 1985-1987, 1987-1990, 1990, 1994-1998, 2005 and 2005-2007.

J Jayalalithaa (Tamil Nadu): 6

1991-1996, 2001, 2002-2006, 2011-2014, 2015-2016 and 2016.

Gegong Apang (Arunachal Pradesh): 6

1980-1984, 1984-1990, 1990-1995, 1995-1999, 2003-2004 and 2004-2007.

Yashwant Singh Parmar (Himachal Pradesh): 5

1952-1956, 1963-1967, 1967-1971, 1971-1972 and 1972-1977.

M Karunanidhi (Tamil Nadu): 5

1969-1971, 1971-1976, 1989-1991, 1996-2001 and 2006-2011.

Parkash Singh Badal (Punjab): 5

1970-1971, 1977-1980, 1997-2002, 2007-2012 and 2012-2017.

Narayan Datt Tiwari (Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand): 5

1976-1977, 1984-1985, 1985 and 1988-1989 (Four times as UP CM) and 2002-2007 (As Uttarakhand CM).

Jyoti Basu (West Bengal): 5

1977-1982, 1982-1987, 1987-1991, 1991-1996 and 1996-2000.

Senayangba Chubatoshi Jamir (Nagaland): 5

1980, 1982-1986, 1989-1990, 1993-1998 and 1998-2003.

Rishang Keishing (Manipur): 5

1980-1981, 1981-1984, 1984-1988, 1994-1995 and 1995-1997.

Farooq Abdullah (Jammu and Kashmir): 5

1982-1983, 1983-1984, 1986-1987, 1987-1990 and 1996-2002.

Virbhadra Singh (Himachal Pradesh): 5

1983-1985, 1985-1990, 1993-1998, 2003-2007 and 2012-2017.

Lal Thanhawla (Mizoram): 5

1984-1986, 1989-1993, 1993-1998, 2008-2013 and 2013-2018.

Om Prakash Chautala (Haryana): 5

1989-1990, 1990, 1991, 1999-2000 and 2000-2005.

Donwa Dethwelson Lapang (Meghalaya): 5

1992-1993, 2003-2006, 2007-2008, 2008 and 2009-2010.

Pawan Kumar Chamling (Sikkim): 5

1994-1999, 1999-2004, 2004-2009, 2009-2014 and 2014-2019.

Naveen Patnaik (Odisha): 5

2000-2004, 2004-2009, 2009-2014, 2014-2019 and 2019-2024.

Neiphiu Rio (Nagaland): 5

2003-2008, 2008-2013, 2013-2014, 2018-2023 and 2023 to till date.

Pema Khandu (Arunachal Pradesh): 5

2016, September 2016 to December 2016, 2016-2019, 2019-2024 and 2024 to till date.

Bidhan Chandra Roy (West Bengal): 4

1948-1950, 1950-1952, 1952-1957, 1957-1962.

Mohan Lal Sukhadia (Rajasthan): 4

1954-1957, 1957-1962, 1962-1967 and 1967-1971.

Chandra Bhanu Gupta (Uttar Pradesh): 4

1960-1962, 1962-1963, 1967 and 1969-1970.

Bansi Lal (Haryana): 4

1968-1972, 1972-1975, 1986-1987 and 1996-1999.

Williamson A Sangma (Meghalaya): 4

1970-1972, 1972-1978, 1981-1983 and 1983-1988.

K Karunakaran (Kerala): 4

1977, 1981-1982, 1982-1987 and 1991-1995.

Sharad Pawar (Maharashtra): 4

1978-1980, 1988-1990, 1990-1991 and 1993-1995.

Bhajan Lal Bishnoi (Haryana): 4

1979-1980, 1980-1982, 1982-1986 and 1991-1996.

Brington Buhai Lyngdoh (Meghalaya): 4

1979-1981, 1983, 1990-1991 and 1998-2000.

Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (Andhra Pradesh): 4

1983-1984, 1984-1985, 1985-1989 and 1994-1995.

Mayawati (Uttar Pradesh): 4

1995, 1997, 2002-2003 and 2007-2012.

Nara Chandrababu Naidu (Andhra Pradesh): 4

1995-1999, 1999-2004, 2014-2019 and 2014 to till date.

Manik Sarkar (Tripura): 4

1998-2003, 2003-2008, 2008-2013 and 2013-2018.

Manohar Parrikar (Goa): 4

2000-2002, 2002-2005, 2012-2014 and 2017-2019.

N Rangasamy (Puducherry): 4

2001-2006, 2006-2008, 2011-2016 and 2021 to till date.

Narendra Modi (Gujarat): 4

2001-2002, 2002-2007, 2007-2012 and 2012-2014.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Madhya Pradesh): 4

2005-2008, 2008-2013, 2013-2018 and 2020-2023.

BS Yediyurappa (Karnataka): 4

2007, 2008-2011, 2018 and 2019-2021.

Hemant Soren (Jharkhand): 4

2013-2014, 2019-2024, 2024 and 2024 to till date.

Nitish Kumar elected leader of NDA legislature party

Notably, Nitish Kumar was elected leader of the NDA legislature party following meetings of newly elected MLAs, where senior leader Samrat Choudhary was chosen as the BJP legislature party leader and Vijay Kumar Sinha as the deputy leader.

Sources told PTI that consensus has been reached among NDA partners to appoint BJP's Prem Kumar as the Assembly Speaker. The Deputy Speaker's post is likely to go to JD(U). Sources also added that the new Cabinet will have five to six new faces from the main constituents of the NDA — the BJP and the JD(U).

Also Read:

Nitish Kumar elected NDA legislative party leader, to be sworn in as Bihar CM today