Nitish Kumar's son to enter politics? Why is Nishant Kumar important for JDU? Bihar politics: Ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, speculation is intensifying over Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's son Nishant Kumar's potential entry into politics.

Bihar politics: As Bihar gears up for its Assembly elections later this year, the political landscape may witness a significant shift. Speculation is mounting over the potential entry of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's son, Nishant Kumar, into active politics. This raises a crucial question, how pivotal could Nishant Kumar's role be for the future of JD(U)? Let's find out.

Nishant Kumar's political entry on cards?

Talks of Nishant’s possible entry into politics have gained momentum, especially after his active participation in Holi celebrations. JD(U) supporters also placed posters outside the party headquarters, signaling their enthusiasm for Nishant’s political entry. The posters read, "'Bihar ki maang, sun liye Nishant, bahut bahut dhanyawaad (Nishant, thank you very much for listening to the demands of Bihar)," hinting at the growing demand for Nishant to take an active role in Bihar politics.

There have also been reports that he may enter the assembly elections from the Harnaut assembly seat. His father Nitish Kumar was also elected from this seat decades ago. However, there has been no formal announcement about Nishant Kumar's entry into politics yet.

Why is Nishant Kumar important for JDU?

The Janata Dal (United) is currently navigating a phase where the need for young and dynamic leadership is being strongly felt within the party. With ongoing discussions about Chief Minister's health in Bihar's political circles, the demand from party leaders and workers to bring his son Nishant Kumar into active politics has started gaining traction.

Having played a pivotal role in Bihar politics for decades, Nitish Kumar's eventual exit would create a leadership vacuum, and many within the party believe that Nishant, an engineer by profession, has the potential to step into that role and carry forward his legacy with fresh energy.

Nitish Kumar has been the longest-serving Chief Minister of Bihar. The latter took the oath of office for a record nine times. In March 2000, Nitish was elected Chief Minister of Bihar for the first time at the behest of the Vajpayee Government in the centre. Although Nitish Kumar has long opposed dynastic politics, criticizing parties like the RJD and LJP for prioritizing family over governance, it seems that Nishant's entry into politics might be imminent. As the Bihar assembly elections approach, Nishant's potential entry into politics will likely be closely watched. Will he follow in his father's footsteps and take the reins of Bihar politics? Only time will tell.

