Nitish Kumar slams Tejashwi Yadav, says opposition fooling youth with false job promises Bihar Assembly Election 2025: The Mahagathbandhan has named its manifesto 'Bihar ka Tejashwi Pran' (Tejashwi's resolve). Presenting the manifesto, the Opposition's CM candidate, Tejashwi Yadav, promised a government job to one member of every household.

Patna:

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday slammed Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav over his promise to provide a government job to one member of every household, accusing the Mahagathbandhan of misleading the youth with "false and hollow assurances."

In a post on X, Kumar said that before 2005, Bihar was plagued by illiteracy, unemployment, and mass migration, with government employees struggling for months without salaries or pensions. "Before 2005, illiteracy, unemployment, and migration had become the fate of Bihar. There were no good institutions for higher education, and the youth faced a bleak future. They were compelled to leave the state to pursue higher studies," he said.

Nitish Kumar takes aim at RJD

Rejecting the Mahagathbandhan's poll promise, Kumar said, "Those who looted the state for 15 years are now making false promises to the youth. When they were in power, they neither created jobs nor ensured salaries for employees. Now, out of greed for power, they are making deceptive announcements."

Kumar, however, maintained that his government was already delivering on employment promises through sustained industrial and skill development initiatives. "We have set up Centres of Excellence across technical institutes and established a skill university named after Bharat Ratna Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakur. Industrialisation in Bihar has gained momentum, and new employment opportunities are being created every day," he said.

Taking a swipe at the Opposition, he appealed to voters not to be misled. "Our government delivers what it promises. The people of Bihar know who worked for them and who only made claims," the Chief Minister said.

Nitish listed his achievements

The Chief Minister asserted that his government had transformed Bihar’s education and employment landscape over the past two decades. "After our government was formed on November 24, 2005, we focused first on reforming education. Every district today has engineering colleges and polytechnic institutes. Students from other states now come to Bihar for higher education," Kumar said.

He highlighted that between 2005 and 2020, over eight lakh youths were given government jobs, while around 40 lakh others found employment through various state initiatives. "So far, 50 lakh youths have got jobs or employment. We have now resolved to provide one crore more in the next five years," he added.

INDIA bloc manifesto

The INDIA bloc on Tuesday released its manifesto for the Bihar assembly polls, promising, among other things, a government job to one member of every household, restoration of old pension scheme and 200 units of free power.

The 32-page-long 'Bihar ka Tejashwi Pran' (Tejashwi's resolve) was released at a crowded press conference where the 35-year-old RJD leader was joined by alliance partners. "A new law guaranteeing employment would be introduced within 20 days of the INDIA bloc forming the government in Bihar," Tejashwi Yadav said.

Tejashwi said that an employment guarantee scheme will be implemented across Bihar within 20 months of the INDIA bloc government formation.

All contractual workers in the Bihar government departments will be made permanent. Also, all 'Jeevika Didis' will be made permanent and given a monthly salary of Rs 30,000, the manifesto said.

The manifesto also promised IT parks, SEZs, dairy and agro-based industries, an education city and five new expressways in the state.

