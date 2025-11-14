Nitish Kumar's Report Card: Analysis of whether 'good governance' or RJD's 'jungle raj' won the day for JDU As the NDA appeared to register a landslide victory in Bihar, posters began appearing across the city, leaving no ambiguity about who remained Bihar's central axis of power.

Patna:

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is set to sweep the Bihar assembly polls, surging ahead in close to 200 out of 243 seats, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerging as the single largest party, boasting a nearly 95 per cent strike rate. On the other hand, the Mahagathbandhan, which includes the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Congress and three Left parties, is poised for a crushing defeat as it struggled to cross the 35-seat mark. The victory in the Bihar polls, which were held in two phases, is also significant, as many view it as a prelude to the assembly elections in West Bengal and Assam, scheduled to be held within the next six months.

'Tiger abhi zinda hai'

As the NDA appeared to register a landslide victory in Bihar, posters began appearing across the city, leaving no ambiguity about who remained Bihar's central axis of power. A poster said - 'Humaare Bihar mein ek star, har baar Nitish Kumar' (in our Bihar, there is only one star; every time, it is Nitish Kumar). Another said 'tiger abhi zinda hai' (the tiger is still alive) with a photo of Kumar. These posters clearly signal that Nitish was firmly in command and he remained the senior-most leader of the NDA.

Nitish Kumar's good governance

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been time and again stated that he would take forward the work of "good governance". Despite being at the helm for two decades, Nitish Kumar tried to overcome the anti-incumbency factor with the help of "Sushashan Babu" image.

People didn't want the return of 'jungle raj'

Most importantly, the NDA alliance often used 'jungle raj' to attack the RJD and the opposition alliance. All the leaders repeatedly urged voters to keep 'jungle raj' at bay during the election campaigns.

The phrase referred to the alleged lawlessness and poor administration during the rule of Lalu Prasad and, subsequently, his wife Rabri Devi in the 1990s.

The big landslide victory of the NDA in the Bihar election can be attributed to a mix of good governance, including central welfare schemes, and a constant reminder of the 'jungle raj' during the RJD rule.

ALSO READ | Bihar result 2025:NDA heads for historic win with 202 seats; how it fared compared to 2020 election