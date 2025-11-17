Nitish Kumar meets Governor after Cabinet meeting, Assembly to be dissolved on Nov 19 NDA registered a landslide victory in the recently concluded Bihar Election 2025, winning 202 of the 243 seats in the state.

Patna:

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Monday, shortly after chairing the final Cabinet meeting of the outgoing NDA government. According to official sources, the Cabinet unanimously passed a resolution authorising the Chief Minister to recommend dissolution of the Assembly. The meeting, which lasted around 10 minutes, formalised the decision as part of the transition to a new government following the NDA's sweeping mandate in the Assembly polls.

"The CM met Governor Arif Mohammad Khan soon after the meeting to apprise him about the decision of the cabinet. On November 19, Kumar will submit his resignation to the Governor as head of the outgoing government," one of the sources said.

Swearing-in ceremony on November 20

After Bihar’s Cabinet meeting, state minister and BJP leader Prem Kumar said that the oath-taking ceremony of the newly formed government will take place on November 20 at Gandhi Maidan. "The current government will be dissolved on the 19. PM Modi and lakhs of people will attend the historic oath-taking ceremony," he added.

NDA chalked out a formula for govt formation

Earlier, sources had informed India TV that the NDA has chalked out a formula for the government formation under which every alliance member would be allocated one ministerial berth for every six MLAs in the new cabinet.

According to this, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will get 15 or 16 ministerial berths and the JDU 14. Union Minister Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) will get three ministerial berths. Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) may get one berth each.

The NDA has swept the two-phase Bihar elections, winning 202 seats. The BJP emerged as the single largest party, winning 89 seats. The JDU also improved its performance from the 2020 polls and won 85 seats. The LJP-RV, the HAM(S) and the RLM won 19, five and four seats, respectively.

