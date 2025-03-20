Tejashwi Yadav questions Nitish Kumar's health, shares video of him 'laughing' during national anthem | WATCH Bihar CM Nitish Kumar left the stage before the national anthem at the Sepak Takraw World Cup 2025 inauguration in Patna, sparking criticism from the Opposition. RJD leaders accused him of "disrespecting the national anthem," while JD(U) defended his actions.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar abruptly left the dais ahead of the national anthem during the inauguration of the Sepak Takraw World Cup 2025 at the Pataliputra Sports Complex on Thursday, surprising the audience and organisers.

The 74-year-old CM was brought back by officials after a few minutes, and the event resumed with the anthem being played. The incident has triggered sharp criticism from the Opposition RJD, with party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and his son Tejashwi Yadav accusing Kumar of "disrespecting the national anthem."

Unexpected exit during anthem announcement

As soon as the moderator announced the playing of the national anthem, Kumar got up from his seat and walked towards the participants, greeting them with a "namaste" and a wave. His cabinet colleagues and officials were left stunned by the sudden departure.

A cultural performance was also part of the event, during which a performer wearing an animal-head mask approached the CM for a handshake. Visibly startled, Kumar insisted that the mask be removed before shaking hands.

Opposition calls it "disrespect"; JD(U) defends CM

A video of the incident was widely shared by RJD leaders, with Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi Yadav slamming the CM for allegedly "disrespecting the national anthem." Tejashwi further claimed that Kumar had grown "physically and mentally unstable", calling it a "matter of great concern" for Bihar.

JD(U) leaders, however, dismissed the controversy, saying the CM was merely engaging with the participants and had no intention of showing disrespect.

The Sepak Takraw World Cup 2025 features 300 players and support staff from 21 countries, including China, Indonesia, Japan, Iran, Nepal, France, Germany, Italy, USA, Brazil, and hosts India. The tournament will conclude on March 25.

