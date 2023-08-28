Who will be I.N.D.I.A bloc's convener? Nitish Kumar says he has no personal ambitions

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav speaks to the media.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has denied the speculations that he may be appointed as the convener of the I.N.D.I.A (United Opposition for National Agenda) alliance. He said that he has "no personal ambitions" and that he is only interested in working for the welfare of the people of Bihar. Kumar's statement comes after a meeting of the I.N.D.I.A alliance in Patna on August 26. The meeting was attended by leaders of various opposition parties, including Lalu Prasad Yadav, Sharad Pawar, and Akhilesh Yadav.

"I have been maintaining it since the beginning that I have no desire for myself…I have no personal ambitions… Mujhe Kuch Nahi Chahiye (I don’t want anything –post). Somebody else could be given the responsibility (Convener post). My only wish is to unite the maximum number of parties (opposed to BJP) before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. I am working only in this direction", said Kumar as quoted by news agency PTI.

"We all are going to attend the meeting in Mumbai to discuss INDIA's future strategies," he added.

There has been speculation that Kumar may be appointed as the convener of the I.N.D.I.A alliance because of his experience and his ability to unite the opposition parties. However, Kumar has made it clear that he is not interested in the position.

He said that he is "happy to work in whatever capacity" the I.N.D.I.A alliance wants him to. He added that his focus is on "developing Bihar and making it a prosperous state."

What is I.N.D.I.A alliance?

The I.N.D.I.A alliance is a new political front formed by the opposition parties to challenge the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The alliance is yet to announce its official leader, but Kumar's statement suggests that he is not interested in the position.

It remains to be seen who will be appointed as the convener of the I.N.D.I.A alliance. However, Kumar's statement has made it clear that he is not interested in the position and that his focus is on the development of Bihar.

Also read | Bihar: Few more political parties will join I.N.D.I.A bloc, says Nitish Kumar

Also read | 'He didn't play proper badminton...': Tejashwi Yadav after CBI seeks cancellation of Lalu's bail