Nitish Kumar advocates for Modi’s fourth term as Prime Minister at NDA meeting: Sources

In a recent address to the NDA meeting, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar recently praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an NDA meeting, according to sources, highlighting Modi's unwavering support for Bihar since taking office. Kumar emphasised the Prime Minister's deep affection for the state, stating, “Since Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, he has been providing increasing assistance to Bihar.”

He called on party members to commit to ensuring Modi's fourth term as Prime Minister, expressing confidence that “Modi Ji will be the Prime Minister for a fourth time.”

Kumar reflected on the longstanding alliance with the BJP, which dates back to 1996, describing it as a strong partnership that has effectively served the state. However, he acknowledged that the alliance faced challenges due to the influence of some coalition partners.

In a pointed remark, Kumar indicated that certain individuals, including his minister Vijendra Yadav, had played a role in his previous decisions to partner with the RJD. “It was these people who advised me to align with RJD,” he noted, hinting at the internal dynamics that led to past coalition shifts.

This isn’t the first time Kumar has attributed his past alliance with the RJD to the advice of his colleagues. His remarks underscore the complexities of political alliances and the ongoing efforts to solidify support for Modi as the NDA gears up for future electoral challenges.

As discussions continue, Kumar’s endorsement of Modi’s leadership and the historical significance of their alliance highlight the strategic manoeuvres within Bihar’s political landscape, aiming to consolidate support ahead of the upcoming elections.