Nirmali Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates

The Nirmali Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 41 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat, not reserved for Scheduled Castes (Scs) or Scheduled Tribes (STs) . The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Nirmali Assembly constituency comes under Supaul district of Bihar. In the 2020 assembly elections, the seat was won by Janata Dal (United). Aniruddha Prasad Yadav, from Janata Dal (United) defeated Yadubansh Kumar Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal by a margin of 43922 votes.

The Nirmali Assembly constituency is part of the Supaul Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Janata Dal (united) candidate Dileshwar Kamait won the Supaul parliamentary seat by defeating Chandrahas Chaupal of the Rashtriya Janata Dal with a margin of 169803 votes.

Nirmali Constituency: Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Nirmali Assembly constituency is a part of the Sitamarhi district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 296989 voters in the Nirmali constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 153412 were male and 143575 were female voters. Only 2 voters belonged to the third gender. Over 1074 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Nirmali in 2020 was 162 (150 men and 12 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Nirmali constituency was 269512. Out of this, 139771 voters were male, 129740 were female. Only 1 voter belonged to the third gender. There were 487 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Nirmali in 2015 was 37 (32 men and 5 women).

Nirmali Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Nirmali constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Nirmali Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Nirmali Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Nirmali Assembly Constituency: Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, JDU candidate Aniruddha Prasad Yadav won the seat with a margin of 43922 votes (24.02%). He polled 92439 votes with a vote share of 49.33%. He defeated RJD candidate Yadubansh Kumar Yadav, who got 48517 votes (25.89%). RLSP candidate Arjun Prasad Mehta stood third with 12725 votes (6.79%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, JDU candidate Anirudh Prasad Yadav won the seat with margin of 23951 votes (14.90%). BJP candidate Ram Kumar Roy got 55649 votes (33.24%) and was the runner-up.

2020: Aniruddha Prasad Yadav (JDU)

2015: Anirudh Prasad Yadav (JDU)

2010: Aniruddha Prasad Yadav (JDU)

Nirmali Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Nirmali Assembly constituency was 187394 or 63.1 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 167436 or 62.13 per cent.