New highway project to link Patna-Arrah-Sasaram in Bihar | How will it benefit people? Details The highway project will reduce travel time between Sasaram, Arrah, and Patna, which takes around three to four hours due to excessive traffic congestion.

A new four-lane highway project in Bihar connecting Patna-Arrah-Sasaram in Bihar was approved by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) last week, which will boost connectivity in the region and will span over a distance of 120.10 kilometres in the state. To be developed at a total cost of Rs 3,712 crores will be constructed on the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM).

The corridor, which will be a blend of greenfield and brownfield stretches, will be an access-controlled project. In highway projects, a “greenfield” project refers to constructing an entirely new road on previously undeveloped land, usually designed to avoid congested areas by creating a brand-new route. In contrast, a “brownfield” project focuses on improving an existing road, such as widening or reinforcing it, to bring it up to current standards.

Plan details of the Patna-Arrah-Sasaram corridor

Currently, travel time between Sasaram, Arrah, and Patna depends on State Highways (SH-2, SH-12, SH-81, and SH-102), which takes around 3 to 4 hours due to excessive traffic snarls, particularly in Arrah town. To ease this burden, a new greenfield corridor will be constructed, along with the upgradation of a 10.6 km stretch of the existing brownfield highway.

This will aid in addressing traffic issues in densely populated areas such as Arrah, Grahini, Piro, Bikramganj, Mokar, and Sasaram.

Map showing the plan of the project.

The proposed route will integrate with key national highways—NH-19, NH-319, NH-922, NH-131G, and NH-120, ensuring smooth connectivity to major locations like Aurangabad, Kaimur, and Patna.

How will the project benefit commuters?