New highway project to link Patna-Arrah-Sasaram in Bihar | How will it benefit people? Details

A new four-lane highway project in Bihar connecting Patna-Arrah-Sasaram in Bihar was approved by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) last week, which will boost connectivity in the region and will span over a distance of 120.10 kilometres in the state. To be developed at a total cost of Rs 3,712 crores will be constructed on the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM).
The corridor, which will be a blend of greenfield and brownfield stretches, will be an access-controlled project. In highway projects, a “greenfield” project refers to constructing an entirely new road on previously undeveloped land, usually designed to avoid congested areas by creating a brand-new route. In contrast, a “brownfield” project focuses on improving an existing road, such as widening or reinforcing it, to bring it up to current standards.
Plan details of the Patna-Arrah-Sasaram corridor
Currently, travel time between Sasaram, Arrah, and Patna depends on State Highways (SH-2, SH-12, SH-81, and SH-102), which takes around 3 to 4 hours due to excessive traffic snarls, particularly in Arrah town. To ease this burden, a new greenfield corridor will be constructed, along with the upgradation of a 10.6 km stretch of the existing brownfield highway.
This will aid in addressing traffic issues in densely populated areas such as Arrah, Grahini, Piro, Bikramganj, Mokar, and Sasaram.
The proposed route will integrate with key national highways—NH-19, NH-319, NH-922, NH-131G, and NH-120, ensuring smooth connectivity to major locations like Aurangabad, Kaimur, and Patna.
How will the project benefit commuters?
-
Besides reducing travel time, the project will improve access to two airports (Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport in Patna and the upcoming Bihta Airport), four major railway stations (Sasaram, Arrah, Danapur, and Patna), and one Inland Water Terminal in Patna.
-
The corridor will also offer direct connectivity to the Patna Ring Road, boosting the efficient movement of both goods and passengers.
-
It will significantly enhance connectivity between major cities like Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi, and Varanasi, further helping to boost regional economic growth and smoother movement of goods and people.
-
The project aligns with the Centre’s push for self-reliance and will modernise infrastructure in Bihar while fostering inclusive development in and around remote regions in Patna.
-
The construction of the highway will lead to the generation of 48 lakh man-days of employment, therefore, opening new avenues for job creation, economic activity, and long-term prosperity across the region.