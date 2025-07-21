New airport in Bihar's Purnia set to open on August 15, preparations in full swing for flight operations Purnia airport: The AAI said the airport will be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, designed to accommodate passenger traffic for the next 30 to 40 years. It will feature five aerobridges, ensuring enhanced passenger connectivity and convenience, it added.

Bihar: A new airport in Bihar’s Purnia is all set to be inaugurated on August 15 and in this regard, preparations are going on in full swing. After the inauguration, the Purnia airport will not only strengthen the connectivity of 13 districts including Seemanchal and Kosi, but will also pave the way for the economic progress of the state.

Preparations intensified for airport opening

In view of the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, the Central and state governments have intensified preparations to start air services from Purnia Airport soon. Reports suggest that that the Punria airport is all set to be inaugurated by August 15.

A high-level review meeting was held in the civil enclave during which clear instructions were given to complete all the work by August. During the review meeting, all the important points including terminal building, approach road of civil enclave, alignment from the main road for the airport, acquisition of 15 acres of additional land were discussed in detail for Purnia Airport.

Pappu Yadav holds meeting with AAI officials

Earlier, MP Pappu Yadav held a crucial meeting with top officials of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) Eastern Region, including the General Manager (GM) and Regional Executive Director, to review the progress of the Purnia Airport construction.

During the meeting, he issued a clear directive for the airport to be fully operational for passenger services by August 15. he also stressed the urgent need to accelerate the construction work, underscoring its significance for the region.

Pappu Yadav also urged the officials to maintain prompt progress, ensuring that the people of the Seemanchal and Kosi regions gain access to air travel facilities soon. He passionately articulated that the Purnia Airport is “not just a construction project, but a flight of dreams for millions of people of Purnia and surrounding areas.”

Purnia airport: Know all about cost, architecture

Earlier, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said as per the tender issued, the terminal building at Purnea airport has been constructed at a total cost of Rs 33.99 crore, which is 23 per cent less than the earlier estimate of Rs. 44.15 crore.

The AAI said the airport will be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, designed to accommodate passenger traffic for the next 30 to 40 years. It will feature five aerobridges, ensuring enhanced passenger connectivity and convenience, it added.