Netizens slam Tejashwi Yadav after he is seen throwing bottle from helicopter in viral video A video showing former Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav washing his hands and throwing bottles on a helipad has gone viral, triggering widespread criticism online.

Patna:

A video of former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav has gone viral on social media, drawing sharp criticism from users online over what many called an "irresponsible act." In the viral video, Mahagathbandhan Chief Ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav can be seen sitting inside a helicopter with the door open, washing his hands using water from a plastic bottle. He is then seen throwing the empty bottle on the helipad.

Tejashwi Yadav throws a water bottle | Watch

Netizens call him 'irresponsible'

The video has been widely shared on X (formerly Twitter), with hundreds of comments hitting out at Lalu Prasad Yadav's younger son. One user wrote, "When leaders themselves ignore cleanliness, how can we expect citizens to care about the environment?"

Another commented, "Tejashwi is considered the face of Bihar's youth, this was not expected from him." A third user said, "Washing hands won’t clean your image, clear your mindset first."

'Bihar ka Tejashwi Pran'

Meanwhile, the INDIA bloc on Tuesday released its manifesto for the Bihar Assembly polls, promising, among other things, a government job to one member of every household, restoration of the old pension scheme and 200 units of free power.

The 32-page-long 'Bihar ka Tejashwi Pran' (Tejashwi's resolve) was released at a crowded press conference where the 35-year-old RJD leader was joined by alliance partners. "A new law guaranteeing employment would be introduced within 20 days of the INDIA bloc forming the government in Bihar," Tejashwi Yadav said.

Tejashwi said that an employment guarantee scheme will be implemented across Bihar within 20 months of the INDIA bloc government formation. All contractual workers in the Bihar government departments will be made permanent. Also, all 'Jeevika Didis' will be made permanent and given a monthly salary of Rs 30,000, the manifesto said.

The manifesto also promised IT parks, SEZs, dairy and agro-based industries, an education city and five new expressways in the state.