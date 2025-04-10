Bihar Police announces Rs 3 lakh reward for NEET paper leak mastermind Sanjeev Mukhiya NEET paper leak case: The NEET (UG) paper leak case is currently being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Investigations have revealed that Mukhiya's gang operates across multiple states, including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan.

NEET paper leak case: The Bihar Police on Thursday announced a cash reward of Rs 3 lakh for any information leading to the arrest of Sanjeev Kumar Singh alias Sanjeev Mukhiya, alleged to be the mastermind behind the NEET (UG) 2024 paper leak. Mukhiya has been absconding for a long time and is dodging the police.

Along with Mukhiya, a reward of Rs 1 lakh each has also been declared for Shubham Kumar from Nalanda and Rajkishore Kumar from Arwal. Notably, all three criminals are wanted in multiple cases related to economic offences and other crimes, according to a notification by the police headquarters.

Reward will be valid for two years

The Bihar Police Headquarters has announced the reward based on a recommendation from the Economic Offenses Unit. The reward will remain valid for two years. Notably, the incentive is not limited to police personnel, any ordinary citizen who aids in the arrest will also be eligible to receive the reward.

According to the notification, "All three criminals are wanted by the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) and police. While Mukhiya is wanted in four cases by Bihar Police, Shubham Kumar and Rajkishore are wanted for their involvement in two criminal cases each".

NEET paper leak case

Mukhiya, a former technical assistant at a government college in Nalanda, is alleged to be the mastermind behind the NEET (UG) 2024 paper leak and is also accused in the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Teacher Recruitment Exam (TRE-3) paper leak case held in March 2024.

The NEET-UG paper leak case came to light on May 5, 2024, when Patna Police uncovered irregularities during the all-India medical entrance exam. Initially handled by the local police, the investigation was taken over by the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) and later transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on June 23, 2024.

The NEET (UG) paper leak case is currently under investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Ongoing inquiries have uncovered that Mukhiya's gang has a wide operational network spanning several states, including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan.

According to the CBI's FIR, eight individuals have been named as accused: Mukhiya, Ayush Raj, Rocky, Amit Anand, Nitish Kumar, Bittu, Akhilesh, and Sikandar Yadavendu. Sanjeev Mukhiya, in particular, is believed to be the mastermind behind this large-scale exam scam.

The same gang is also suspected of involvement in earlier exam paper leaks, including recruitment tests for veterinary doctors and English teachers in Haryana, along with multiple examinations held in Uttar Pradesh.

