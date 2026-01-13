NEET aspirant's death sparks chaos in Patna as family alleges rape and murder, blocks Kargil Chowk A NEET aspirant's death in Patna has triggered massive protests after her family alleged rape and murder, accusing authorities of suppressing the truth. The police maintain that early tests suggest suicide and no confirmation of sexual assault has emerged yet.

A NEET aspirant's death under suspicious circumstances in Bihar's capital Patna created widespread panic on Monday. The student, originally from Jehanabad and staying at a hostel in Patna's Munna Chowk, was found with severe injuries on her body and head. Soon after the news surfaced, the family arrived at Kargil Chowk with the body and raised slogans against the police alleging foul play. Their protest brought traffic to a standstill well into the night, forcing the police to intervene as tensions escalated. A scuffle broke out between the crowd and the police, although authorities eventually managed to take control and shift the body from the spot.

Family alleges rape and murder

The grieving family has accused the hostel owner, police and doctors of working together to suppress a case of rape and murder. They claimed clear injury marks prove the girl was assaulted and killed. However, the police and medical staff have stated that the preliminary findings suggest illness and a possible drug overdose. This contrasting narrative has intensified the controversy and added to public anger.

No confirmation of sexual assault yet: Police

According to the police, the investigation so far has not confirmed sexual assault. They stated that the girl's urine test has indicated the presence of sleeping pills. Amid rising outrage, the family demanded video recording of the postmortem at PMCH, a request that was accepted after discussions. A medical board was formed to oversee the postmortem process following which the family agreed to lift the blockade from Kargil Chowk.

Police await final report, term case as suicide

Sadar ASP Abhinav Kumar informed that a medical board supervised the entire postmortem procedure, which was fully video recorded. The police have said that evidence currently points towards suicide, but they will wait for the final postmortem report before making any further conclusion. Officials also used mild force to disperse the protesters and clear the area.

