NDA to contest Bihar Election under Nitish's leadership, CM to be decided later: Amit Shah drops bombshell

Patna:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday confirmed that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will contest the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections under the leadership of Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar. However, he clarified that the decision regarding who will become the next Chief Minister will be made after the election results, based on the choice of the newly elected MLAs.

Shah hails Nitish's political legacy

Speaking about Kumar’s political journey, Shah described him as a key figure in Indian socialist politics. He highlighted Kumar’s long-standing opposition to the Congress party and recalled his role during the Emergency period. Shah noted that Nitish Kumar was a leading face of the JP Movement, which stood firmly against the Congress regime at that time.

"We are fighting the elections under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is also leading our election campaign," Shah said during an interview with Aaj Tak.

When asked whether Nitish Kumar would return as Chief Minister, Shah responded that the newly elected MLAs from each coalition party would first choose their respective leaders. Those leaders would then come together to collectively decide on who should take up the top post.

BJP had more seats in 2020 but backed Nitish

Responding to a question on whether Kumar would still lead the government even if the BJP secures more seats than the JD(U), Shah pointed out that in the outgoing government, the BJP had a larger number of MLAs, yet Kumar was chosen as Chief Minister.

"When we won more seats (in 2020), Nitish Kumar told us that the BJP should lead the government.But Prime Minister Narendra Modi told him that he should lead the government, and eventually he became the chief minister," Shah said.

The Bihar Assembly Elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, with the counting of votes scheduled for November 14.

NDA fields candidates on all seats

The NDA has fielded candidates on all the seats for the upcoming polls in Bihar. The BJP and JDU are contesting 101 seats each. Chirag Paswan's LJP(RV) will contest 29 seats while HAM and RLM will contest 6 seats each.