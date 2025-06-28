NDA hits back at opposition over revision of electoral rolls row in Bihar: 'INDIA bloc scared of losing...' The EC said the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar has begun and reminded of a constitutional provision that says only Indian citizens can vote. Several opposition parties have said that the exercise carries the risk of willful exclusion of voters using the state machinery.

Patna:

A political war of words has intensified in Bihar ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in the state. A day after the I.N.D.I.A bloc alleged that the intensive revision of electoral rolls in the state was being carried out to "benefit" the Bharatiya Janata Party, leaders from the NDA hit back and accused the opposition alliance of making excuses in anticipation of defeat.

NDA rejects opposition's claims

Speaking to the media separately, Union ministers Chirag Paswan and Jitan Ram Manjhi dismissed the allegations levelled by the RJD-Congress-Left alliance. Both leaders claimed that the Mahagathbandhan was "scared of losing the polls" and was now trying to build a narrative to justify a poor performance. They argued that the opposition's concerns over the electoral roll revision were baseless and politically motivated, aimed only at diverting attention from their own shortcomings.

Electoral revision ensures transparency: Paswan

Paswan, who heads the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), said, "The Representation of People Act, 1950, stipulates that such revision of electoral rolls be undertaken from time to time. This is to ensure transparency and remove anomalies like dead people's names being retained in voters' lists and those of existing ones missing." The Hajipur MP added, "Those who are raising questions over the exercise seem to be scared of the defeat that stares at them in the face. They have tried to blame their earlier losses on EVMs. This time they are coming up with a fresh excuse."

Manjhi claims opposition fears clean-up

Meanwhile, Manjhi, a former Chief Minister who now represents Gaya Lok Sabha constituency, scoffed at the I.N.D.I.A bloc for its tirade. "I know of many seats where up to 20,000 bogus voters are registered. They (the opposition) would have liked to capitalise on this anomaly. Now, following the special intensive revision, names of such bogus voters would be struck off, much to their chagrin," he added.

Door-to-door voter revision begins

Notably, the special intensive revision has started in the state with booth-level officers going door to door with separate sets of forms meant for voters of different age groups. Earlier on Friday, the I.N.D.I.A bloc had alleged that the BJP, which rules the Centre and shares power in the state, had put pressure on the Election Commission (EC) to undertake the exercise which could "lead to the deletion of names of those who were unlikely to vote for the NDA". The opposition coalition had also said it would send a delegation to place before the EC its objections, and warned of "future course of action" if the poll panel failed to respond satisfactorily.

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025

It should be noted here that the Legislative Assembly election for all 243 constituencies in Bihar is scheduled to be held in October or November 2025. The previous assembly elections were held in October–November 2020. After the election, the National Democratic Alliance formed the state government, with Nitish Kumar becoming Chief Minister. Later, In August 2022 Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) snapped ties with NDA and formed the government with RJD-led Mahagathbandhan. Later, In January 2024 Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) snapped ties with RJD-led Mahagathbandhan and again formed the government with BJP-led NDA.

(With inputs from PTI)

