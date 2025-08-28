Nautan Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, vote margin, party-wise candidates Nautan Assembly Election 2025: Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Narayan Prasad won the Nautan constituency in 2020 by defeating the Congress candidate Sheikh Mohd Kamran with a margin of 25,896 votes.

The Nautan Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 6 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat, not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Nautan Assembly constituency comes under the Paschim Champaran Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Narayan Prasad of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Sheikh Mohd Kamran of the Congress with a margin of 25,896 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidate Dr Sanjay Jaiswal won from the Paschim Champaran Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 1,36,568 votes by defeating Madan Mohan Tiwari of the Congress party.

In 2015, BJP candidate Narayan Prasad registered a win in the Nautan constituency. In 2010, Janata Dal (United) candidate Manorma Prasad registered his victory from the seat.

Nautan Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Nautan Assembly constituency is a part of the Paschim (West) Champaran district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,67,537 voters in the Nautan constituency during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections. Out of this, 84,192 voters were male and 82,710 were female. No voter belonged to the third gender. 633 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Nautan in 2020 was 313 (304 were men and 9 were women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Nautan constituency was 1,50,434. Out of this, 76,944 voters were male and 72,903 were female. There were 587 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Nautan in 2015 was 148 (112 were men and 36 were women).

Nautan Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Nautan constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Nautan Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Nautan Constituency Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Nautan Constituency 2020 and 2015 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Narayan Prasad won the seat with a margin of 25,896 votes (15.63%). He polled 78,657 votes with a vote share of 46.97%. Narayan defeated Congress candidate Sheikh Mohd Kamran, who got 52,761 votes (31.51%). Independent candidate Manorama Prasad stood third with 15,421 votes (9.21%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Narayan Prasad won the seat with a margin of 14,335 votes (9.69%). He polled 66,697 votes with a vote share of 44.35%. JD-U candidate Baidyanath Prasad Mahto got 52,362 votes (28.07%) and was the runner-up. Independent candidate Raj Kumar Prasad stood third with 4,287 votes (2.85%).

Nautan Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2020- Narayan Prasad (BJP)

2015- Narayan Prasad (BJP)

2010- Manorma Prasad (JD-U)

October, 2005- Baidhanath (JD-U)

February, 2005- Mahto (JD-U)

2000- Baidyanath Prasad Mahto (SAP)

1995- Satan Yadava (Independent)

1990- Rawakant Diwedi (CPI)

1985- Kamla Pandey (Congress)

1980- Kamla Devi (Congress)

1977- Kedar Pandey (Congress)

1972- Kedar Pandey (Congress)

Nautan Constituency Voter Turnout in 2020 and 2015

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections was 1,65,638 or 60.32% in the Nautan Legislative Assembly Constituency. In 2015, the total number of valid votes in this Assembly seat was 1,47,941 or 61.80%.