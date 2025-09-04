Nathnagar Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates The Nathnagar Assembly constituency comes under the Bhagalpur Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Ali Ashraf Siddiqui of the Rashtriya Janata Dal won the seat by defeating Lakshmi Kant Mandal of the Janata Dal United with a margin of 7,756 votes.

The Nathnagar Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 157 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Nathnagar Assembly constituency comes under the Bhagalpur Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Ali Ashraf Siddiqui of the Rashtriya Janata Dal won the seat by defeating Lakshmi Kant Mandal of the Janata Dal United with a margin of 7,756 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Janata Dal United (JDU) candidate Ajay Kumar Mandal won from the Bhagalpur Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 1,04,868 votes by defeating Ajeet Sharma of the Congress.

Nathnagar Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Nathnagar Assembly constituency is a part of the Bhagalpur district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 3,26,124 voters in the Nathnagar constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,72,849 were male and 1,53,260 were female voters. 15 voters belonged to the third gender. 699 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Nathnagar in 2020 was 785 (759 men and 26 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Nathnagar constituency was 3,00,682. Out of this, 1,60,229 voters were male, 1,40,442 were female and 11 belonged to a third gender. There were 372 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Nathnagar in 2015 was 614 (431 men and 183 women).

Nathnagar Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Nathnagar constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Nathnagar Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Nathnagar Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Nathnagar Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Ali Ashraf Siddiqui won the seat with a margin of 7,756 votes. He polled 78,832 votes with a vote share of 40.41%. He defeated Janata Dal United candidate Lakshmi Kant Mandal, who got 71,076 votes (36.44%). Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) candidate Amar Nath Prasad stood third with 14,715 votes (7.54%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Janata Dal United candidate Ajay Kumar Mandal won the seat with a margin of 7,825 votes. He polled 66,485 votes with a vote share of 39.16%. Lok Janshakti Party’s Amar Nath Prasad got 58,660 votes (34.55%) and was the runner-up. Jan Adhikar Party candidate Abu Qaiser stood third with 8,725 votes (5.14%).

2020: Ali Ashraf Siddiqui (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2015: Ajay Kumar Mandal (Janata Dal United)

2010: Ajay Kumar Mandal (Janata Dal United)

October, 2005: Sudha (Janata Dal United)

February, 2005: Sudha (Janata Dal United)

2000: Sudha Shrivastava (Samata Party)

1995: Lutfar Rahman (Janata Dal)

1990: Sudha Srivastava (Janata Dal)

1985: Chun Chun Pra Yadav (Lok Dal)

1980: Talib Ansari (Indian National Congress)

1977: Sudha Srivastava (Janata Party)

Nathnagar Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Nathnagar Assembly constituency was 1,95,092 or 59.82 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,69,787 or 56.47 per cent.