Narrow escape for Tejashwi Yadav, speeding truck hits convoy in Bihar, leaving two injured

Patna:

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav had a narrow escape on Friday night after a speeding truck rammed into multiple cars in his convoy, critically injuring his driver and a security personnel in Bihar's Hajipur.

Some other members of the convoy also suffered minor injuries.

Tejashwi was out to have tea

The incident occurred around 2 am near Goraul in Hajipur on National Highway-22, where Yadav's convoy had stopped for tea during his return journey from Madhepura to Patna.

While Tejashwi Yadav was sipping tea, a high-speed truck crashed into three to four vehicles parked in his convoy. The collision left a sub-inspector, a constable, and a driver injured. All the injured were part of the escort team accompanying the RJD leader.

Following the incident, the injured personnel were rushed to the Sadar Hospital for treatment. Tejashwi Yadav, along with RJD MLA Dr Mukesh Roshan, Vaishali's civil surgeon, and other officials, visited the hospital to check on the condition of the injured.

Tejashwi's statement on the incident

Speaking about the incident, Tejashwi Yadav said the truck crashed just five feet away from where he was standing. "Had there been even a slight imbalance, the vehicle could have hit us directly," he said. He demanded strict action against those responsible for the negligence, stating, "It does not matter who they are, action must be taken. Road accidents are becoming increasingly common, and most deaths in the country are happening due to such crashes."

RJD MLA demands investigation

RJD MLA Mukesh Roshan raised concerns about whether the truck driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. He called for a thorough investigation and confirmed that a formal complaint has been lodged with the police.