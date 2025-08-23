Narkatiaganj Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, vote margin, party-wise candidates Narkatiaganj Assembly Election 2025: Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Rashmi Varma won the Narkatiaganj constituency in 2020 by defeating the Congress candidate Vinay Varma with a margin of 21,134 votes.

The Narkatiaganj Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 3 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat, not reserved for the Scheduled Castes (SCs) and the Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Janata Dal United (JDU), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Narkatiaganj Assembly constituency comes under the Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Rashmi Varma of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Vinay Varma of the Congress with a margin of 21,134 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Janata Dal (United) candidate Sunil Kumar won from the Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 98,675 votes by defeating Deepak Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal.

Narkatiaganj Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Narkatiaganj Assembly constituency is a part of the West Champaran district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,64,702 voters in the Narkatiaganj constituency during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections. Out of this, 84,408 voters were male and 79,460 were female. No voter belonged to the third gender. 834 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Narkatiaganj in 2020 was 165 (153 were men and 12 were women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Narkatiaganj constituency was 1,53,992. Out of this, 79,424 voters were male and 73,714 were female. There were 854 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Narkatiaganj in 2015 was 118 (80 were men and 38 were women).

Narkatiaganj Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Narkatiaganj constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Narkatiaganj Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Narkatiaganj Constituency Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Narkatiaganj Constituency 2020 and 2015 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, JDU candidate Dhirendra Pratap Singh won the seat with a margin of 21,585 votes. He was polled 74,906 votes with a vote share of 38.32%. Dhirendra defeated Congress candidate Rajesh Singh, who got 53,321 votes (27.28%). JAPL candidate Sumant Kumar stood third with 18,409 votes (9.42%). BSP candidate Baidyanath Prasad was in the fourth position with 14,498 votes (7.42%). The total number of valid votes polled was 1,87,399.

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Independent candidate Dhirendra Pratap Singh won the seat. He was polled 66,860 votes with a vote share of 36.17%. Congress candidate Irshad Hussain got 33,280 (18.01%) and was the runner-up. Singh defeated Hussain by a margin of 33,580 votes. BLSP candidate Surendra Prasad came in third with 32,855 votes (17.78%), and SP candidate Rajesh Singh was in the fourth position with 11,472 votes (6.21%). The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 1,78,067.

Narkatiaganj Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2020- Rashmi Varma (BJP)

2015- Vinay Varma (Congress)

2010- Satish Chandra Dubey (BJP)

Narkatiaganj Constituency Voter Turnout in 2020 and 2015

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections was 1,62,968 or 62.02% in the Narkatiaganj Legislative Assembly Constituency. In 2015, the total number of valid votes in this Assembly seat was 1,52,831 or 63.36%.