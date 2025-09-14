Nalanda Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates Nalanda Assembly constituency, part of Bihar's Nalanda Lok Sabha seat, has been a stronghold of JD(U) with Shrawon Kumar winning repeatedly, showing consistent voter turnout around 56-57%, and is poised for the 2025 elections amid ongoing demographic revisions.

Patna:

Nalanda Assembly constituency, established in 1977 in Bihar's Nalanda district, is a General category seat and part of the Nalanda Lok Sabha constituency with seven assembly segments. Known for its historic Nalanda University, the area’s politics have been shaped by caste dynamics and the influence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Shrawan Kumar, a close associate of Nitish, has won the seat seven times consecutively under JD(U) and its predecessor, the Samata Party. The JD(U) and Samata Party have also held the Nalanda Lok Sabha seat since 1996, winning nine terms in a row. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA alliance dominated six of the seven assembly segments, with the RJD leading in just one.

Nalanda Assembly constituency comes under the Nalanda Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, JD(U)'s Shrawon Kumar won the seat by defeating Kaushlendra Kumar of the Jantantrik Vikas Party. Shrawon Kumar secured 66,066 votes (38.97%), while Kaushlendra Kumar received 49,989 votes (29.48%), resulting in a narrow victory for the JD(U). In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Kaushalendra Kumar of the JD(U) secured victory from the Nalanda Lok Sabha seat, winning by a significant margin of 559,422 votes, defeating Dr. Sandeep Saurav of the CPI(ML)(L), who polled 390,308 votes.

Nalanda Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 3,10,070 voters in the Nalanda constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,64,199 were male and 1,45,860 were female voters. 11 belonged to the third gender. 1,250 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Nalanda in 2020 was 775 (717 men and 58 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Nalanda constituency was 2,83,154. Out of this, 1,50,303 voters were male, 1,32,841 were female, and 10 belonged to the third gender. There were 468 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Nalanda in 2015 was 455 (282 men and 173 women).

Nalanda Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Nalanda constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Nalanda Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Nalanda Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Nalanda Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Shrawon Kumar of the JD(U) won the Nalanda seat by a narrow margin, securing 66,066 votes (38.97%). He defeated Kaushlendra Kumar of the Jantantrik Vikas Party, who polled 49,989 votes (29.48%), while Gunjan Patel of the INC finished third with 17,293 votes (10.2%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Shrawan Kumar of the JD(U) won the Nalanda seat with a margin of 2,996 votes (1.85%), securing 72,596 votes (44.78%) ahead of Kaushalendra Kumar of the BJP, who garnered 69,600 votes (42.93%). Arunesh Kumar Yadav, an Independent candidate, finished third with 3,558 votes (2.19%).

2020: Shrawon Kumar, JD(U)

2015: Shrawon Kumar, JD(U)

2010: Shrawon Kumar, JD(U)

Oct 2005: Shrawon, JD(U)

Feb 2005: डवण, JD(U)

2000: Shrawan Kumar, SAP

1995: Shrawon Kumar, SAP

1990: Ram Naresh Singh, IND

1985: Shyam Sunder Singh, INC

1980: Ram Naresh Singh, IND

1977: Shyam Sundar Prasad, INC

Nalanda Voter Turnout

In the Nalanda Assembly constituency, the total number of valid votes polled in 2020 was 168,236, accounting for 56.5% of the electors, while in 2015, it was 162,117, representing 57.25% of the eligible electors.