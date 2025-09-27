Nabinagar Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates Nabinagar Assembly Election 2025: In 2020, Vijay Kumar Singh of the RJD won the seat by defeating JD(U) candidate Virendra Kumar Singh with a margin of 20,121 votes.

Patna:

The Nabinagar Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 221 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat and it is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state. The Nabinagar Assembly constituency comes under the Karakat Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Vijay Kumar Singh of the RJD won the seat by defeating JD(U) candidate Virendra Kumar Singh with a margin of 20,121 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, CPI(ML)L candidate Raja Ram Singh Kushwaha won from the Karakat Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 105,858 by defeating Pawan Singh who was an Independent candidate. In 2015, JD(U) candidate Virendra Kumar Singh registered a win in the Nabinagar constituency. In 2010 too JD(U) candidate Virendra Kumar Singh registered his victory from the seat.

Nabinagar Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Nabinagar Assembly constituency is a part of the Aurangabad district. As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,59,967 voters in the Nabinagar constituency during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections. Out of this, 89,003 voters were male and 70,069 were female. No voter belonged to the third gender. 895 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Nabinagar in 2020 was 559 (544 were men and 15 were women). In 2015, the total number of voters in the Nabinagar constituency was 1,35,342. Out of this, 75,120 voters were male and 59,549 were female. There were 673 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Nabinagar in 2015 was 333 (239 were men and 94 were women).

Nabinagar Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Nabinagar constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Nabinagar Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Nabinagar Constituency Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Nabinagar Constituency 2020 and 2015 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, RJD candidate Vijay Kumar Singh won the seat with a margin of 20,121 votes (12.61%). He polled 64,943 votes with a vote share of 40.68%. Singh defeated JD(U) candidate Virendra Kumar Singh, who got 44,822 votes (28.07%). RLSP candidate Dharmendra Kumar stood third with 23,490 votes (14.71%). In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, JD(U) candidate Virendra Kumar Singh won the seat with a margin of 5,261 votes (3.88%). He polled 42,035 votes with a vote share of 31.06%. BJP candidate Gopal Narayan Singh got 36,774 votes (27.18%) and was the runner-up. Independent candidate Vijay Kumar Singh stood third with 22,053 votes (16.3).

Nabinagar Assembly Constituency Past Winners

1952: Anugrah Narayan Sinha (Congress)

1957: Deodhari Ram (Congress)

1962: Satyendra Narayan Sinha (Congress)

1967: Satyendra Narayan Sinha (Congress)

1969: Mahabir Prasad Akela (Communist Party of India)

1972: Yugal Singh (Congress)

1977: Yugal Singh (Janata Party)

1980: Raghuvansh Prasad Singh (Congress)

1985: Raghuvansh Prasad Singh (Congress)

1990: Raghuvansh Prasad Singh (Congress)

1995: Virendra Kumar Singh (Janata Dal)

1996: Lovely Anand (Bihar People's Party)

2000: Bheem Kumar Yadav (RJD)

2005: Bheem Kumar Yadav (RJD)

2005: Vijay Kumar Singh (Lok Janshakti Party)

2010: Virendra Kumar Singh (Janata Dal (United))

2015: Virendra Kumar Singh (JD) (United)

2020: Vijay Kumar Singh (RJD)

Nabinagar Constituency Voter Turnout in 2020 and 2015

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections was 1,59,657 or 57.86% in the Nabinagar Legislative Assembly Constituency. In 2015, the total number of valid votes in this Assembly seat was 135,315 or 53.54%.