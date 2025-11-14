Advertisement
  3. Bihar Election Results: Who is leading/trailing in Muzaffarpur, Siwan and Vaishali districts in 2025?

Bihar Elections Results 2025: As the counting of votes is underway, let's take a closer look at three key districts -- Muzaffarpur, Siwan and Vaishali -- and the leading and trailing candidates, according to the Election Commission's latest updates.

Arushi Jaiswal
The counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly Elections is underway. The outcome will determine whether Bihar continues under the NDA's "double-engine" government or witnesses the return of the Mahagathbandhan under Tejashwi Yadav's leadership. Bihar went to the polls for the 2025 Assembly elections in two phases — the first on November 6 and the second on November 11. This year, the state witnessed an unprecedented voter turnout, setting a new milestone in its electoral history. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), 65.08 per cent of voters cast their ballots in the first phase, while the second phase saw an even higher turnout of 69.20 per cent. These figures represent the highest polling percentages ever recorded in Bihar's electoral history. 

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is in alliance with the Janata Dal United (JDU), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM), while the Congress has a pact with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Left parties, and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) in Bihar. 

As the counting of votes is underway, let's take a closer look at three key districts -- Muzaffarpur, Siwan, and Vaishali -- and the leading and trailing candidates, according to the Election Commission's latest updates. 

Muzaffarpur

Constituency no. Constituency name Leading Candidate  Party
88 Gaighat    
89 Aurai    
90 Minapur    
91 Bochahan    
92 Sakra    
93 Kurhani    
94 Muzaffarpur    
95 Kanti    
96 Baruraj    
97 Paroo    
98 Sahebganj    

Siwan

Constituency no. Constituency name Leading Candidate  Party
105 Siwan    
106 Ziradei    
107 Darauli    
108 Raghunathpur    
109 Daraunda    
110 Barharia    
111 Goriakothi     
112 Maharajganj    

Vaishali

Constituency no. Constituency name Leading Candidate  Party
123 Hajipur    
124 Lalganj    
125 Vaishali    
126 Mahua Tej Pratap Yadav  Janshakti Janta Dal (JJD)
127 Raja Pakar    
128 Raghopur Tejashwi Yadav Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)
129 Mahnar     
130 Patepur     
