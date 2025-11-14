Bihar Election Results: Who is leading/trailing in Muzaffarpur, Siwan and Vaishali districts in 2025? Bihar Elections Results 2025: As the counting of votes is underway, let's take a closer look at three key districts -- Muzaffarpur, Siwan and Vaishali -- and the leading and trailing candidates, according to the Election Commission's latest updates.

Patna:

The counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly Elections is underway. The outcome will determine whether Bihar continues under the NDA's "double-engine" government or witnesses the return of the Mahagathbandhan under Tejashwi Yadav's leadership. Bihar went to the polls for the 2025 Assembly elections in two phases — the first on November 6 and the second on November 11. This year, the state witnessed an unprecedented voter turnout, setting a new milestone in its electoral history. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), 65.08 per cent of voters cast their ballots in the first phase, while the second phase saw an even higher turnout of 69.20 per cent. These figures represent the highest polling percentages ever recorded in Bihar's electoral history.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is in alliance with the Janata Dal United (JDU), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM), while the Congress has a pact with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Left parties, and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) in Bihar.

As the counting of votes is underway, let's take a closer look at three key districts -- Muzaffarpur, Siwan, and Vaishali -- and the leading and trailing candidates, according to the Election Commission's latest updates.

Muzaffarpur

Constituency no. Constituency name Leading Candidate Party 88 Gaighat 89 Aurai 90 Minapur 91 Bochahan 92 Sakra 93 Kurhani 94 Muzaffarpur 95 Kanti 96 Baruraj 97 Paroo 98 Sahebganj

Siwan

Constituency no. Constituency name Leading Candidate Party 105 Siwan 106 Ziradei 107 Darauli 108 Raghunathpur 109 Daraunda 110 Barharia 111 Goriakothi 112 Maharajganj

Vaishali