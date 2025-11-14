Muzaffarpur Election Results 2025 LIVE: BJP's Ranjan Kumar Vs Congress's Bijendra Chaudhary | Who will win? Muzaffarpur Election Results 2025 LIVE: Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Ranjan Kumar, Congress leader Bijendra Chaudhary, and Jan Suraaj Party's (JSP) Dr AK Das are the main candidates in the Muzaffarpur constituency of Bihar.

The counting of votes for the Muzaffarpur constituency will begin at 8 am, along with the other 242 constituencies of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The Muzaffarpur Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 94 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). Muzaffarpur is part of the Muzaffarpur Lok Sabha constituency.

Bihar Assembly Elections: Voter Turnout in 2025 in Muzaffarpur

The Muzaffarpur Assembly constituency recorded a 59.17 per cent voter turnout during polling held on November 6, in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections.

Main Parties and Candidates in Muzaffarpur

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Jan Suraaj Party (JSP), and the Congress are the main parties in Muzaffarpur.

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Ranjan Kumar, Congress leader Bijendra Chaudhary, and Jan Suraaj Party's (JSP) Dr AK Das are the main candidates in the Muzaffarpur constituency of Bihar. The BJP is in alliance with the Janata Dal United (JDU), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM), while the Congress has a pact with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Left parties, and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) in Bihar.

Bihar Assembly Elections: What happened in Muzaffarpur in 2020 and 2015?

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Congress candidate Bijendra Chaudhary won the seat with a margin of 6,326 votes (3.75%). He was polled 81,871 votes with a vote share of 48.16%. He defeated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Suresh Kumar Sharma, who got 75,545 votes (44.44%). TPLRSP candidate Pallavi Sinha stood third with 3,522 votes (2.07%) and JTVP candidate Ram Babu Sah was in the fourth position with just 1,552 votes.

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Suresh Kumar Sharma won the seat. He was polled 95,594 votes with a vote share of 55.13%. Janata Dal United (JDU) candidate Manoj Kumar Singh got 65,855 (37.98%) and was the runner-up. Gupta defeated Singh by a margin of 29,739 votes or 17.23%).

Muzaffarpur Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2020: Bijendra Chaudhary (Congress)

2015: Suresh Kumar Sharma (Bharatiya Janata Party)

2010: Suresh Kumar Sharma (Bharatiya Janata Party)

2005: Bijendra Chaudhary (Independent)

2005: Bijendra Chaudhary (Janata Dal (United))

2000: Bijendra Chaudhary (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

1995: Bijendra Chaudhary (Janata Dal)

1990: Raghunath Pandey (Congress)

1985: Raghunath Pandey (Congress)

1980: Raghunath Pandey (Congress)

1977: Manjay Lal (Janata Party)

1972: Ramdev Sharma (Communist Party of India)

1969: Ramdev Sharma (Communist Party of India)

1967: ML Gupta (Congress)

1962: Devnandan Sahay (Congress)

1957: Mahamaya Prasad Sinha (Praja Socialist Party)

