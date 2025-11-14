Bihar Election Results 2025: Who is leading in Munger, Lakhisarai and Nalanda districts of Bihar? The Bihar Assembly elections were held in two phases, on November 6 and November 11, 2025. The state now awaits the verdict, with the counting of votes is underway.

New Delhi:

Bihar's 2025 Assembly elections, held in two phases on November 6 and 11, set a new record for voter engagement, with turnouts of 65.09 per cent in the first phase and an even higher 68.76 per cent in the second—the highest polling percentages in the state's electoral history.

As the counting of votes is underway, the final tally will determine whether the state retains the NDA's "double-engine" government or sees the return of the Mahagathbandhan under Tejashwi Yadav. This article provides a closer look at the initial trends and leading/trailing candidates in three key districts: Munger, Lakhisarai, and Nalanda.

Munger district: A look at leading candidates

Munger, a district located in the southern part of Bihar, comprises three Assembly seats: Tarapur, Munger, and Jamalpur. Polling for all three constituencies was conducted during the first phase on November 6, 2025.

Constituency no. Constituency Name Leading Candidate Party 164 Tarapur Samrat Choudhary BJP 165 Munger 166 Jamalpur

Lakhisarai district: A look at leading candidates

Lakhisarai, another district in southern Bihar, comprises two Assembly seats, Surajgarha and Lakhisarai, both of which went to the polls during the first phase on November 6. The main political contenders in the district are the BJP, Congress, JDU, and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Constituency no. Constituency Name Leading Candidate Party 167 Surajgarha 168 Lakhisarai Vijay Kumar Sinha​ BJP

Nalanda district: A look at leading candidates

Established in 1977, the Nalanda Assembly constituency is a General category seat within Bihar's Nalanda district, which contains a total of seven seats: Asthawan, Bihar Sharif, Rajgir, Islampur, Hilsa, Nalanda, and Harnaut. Known for its historic university, the area's politics are notably shaped by caste dynamics. The Nalanda district went to the polls during the first phase on November 6.

Constituency no. Constituency Name Leading Candidate Party 171 Asthawan Jitendra Kumar JDU 172 Bihar Sharif 173 Rajgir Kaushal Kishore JDU 174 Islampur Ruhail Ranjan JDU 175 Hilsa Krishna Murari Sharan JDU 176 Nalanda Shrawon Kumar JDU 177 Harnaut Hari Narayan Singh JDU

