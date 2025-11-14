Advertisement
  3. Bihar Election Results 2025: Who is leading in Munger, Lakhisarai and Nalanda districts of Bihar?

The Bihar Assembly elections were held in two phases, on November 6 and November 11, 2025. The state now awaits the verdict, with the counting of votes is underway.

Who is leading/trailing in Munger, Lakhisarai, Nalanda
Who is leading/trailing in Munger, Lakhisarai, Nalanda Image Source : India TV
Written By: Om Gupta
New Delhi:

Bihar's 2025 Assembly elections, held in two phases on November 6 and 11, set a new record for voter engagement, with turnouts of 65.09 per cent in the first phase and an even higher 68.76 per cent in the second—the highest polling percentages in the state's electoral history.

As the counting of votes is underway, the final tally will determine whether the state retains the NDA's "double-engine" government or sees the return of the Mahagathbandhan under Tejashwi Yadav. This article provides a closer look at the initial trends and leading/trailing candidates in three key districts: Munger, Lakhisarai, and Nalanda.

Munger district: A look at leading candidates

Munger, a district located in the southern part of Bihar, comprises three Assembly seats: Tarapur, Munger, and Jamalpur. Polling for all three constituencies was conducted during the first phase on November 6, 2025.

 Constituency no.  Constituency Name  Leading Candidate Party
164   Tarapur Samrat Choudhary BJP
165  Munger    
166  Jamalpur    

Lakhisarai district: A look at leading candidates

Lakhisarai, another district in southern Bihar, comprises two Assembly seats, Surajgarha and Lakhisarai, both of which went to the polls during the first phase on November 6. The main political contenders in the district are the BJP, Congress, JDU, and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

  Constituency no.  Constituency Name Leading Candidate Party 
 167  Surajgarha     
 168  Lakhisarai Vijay Kumar Sinha​ BJP

Nalanda district: A look at leading candidates

Established in 1977, the Nalanda Assembly constituency is a General category seat within Bihar's Nalanda district, which contains a total of seven seats: Asthawan, Bihar Sharif, Rajgir, Islampur, Hilsa, Nalanda, and Harnaut. Known for its historic university, the area's politics are notably shaped by caste dynamics. The Nalanda district went to the polls during the first phase on November 6.

Constituency no.  Constituency Name Leading Candidate Party 
 171  Asthawan Jitendra Kumar JDU
 172  Bihar Sharif    
173 Rajgir Kaushal Kishore JDU
174 Islampur Ruhail Ranjan JDU
175 Hilsa Krishna Murari Sharan JDU
176 Nalanda Shrawon Kumar JDU
177 Harnaut Hari Narayan Singh JDU

