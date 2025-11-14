Munger Election Results 2025 LIVE: BJP's Kumar Pranay Vs RJD's Avinash Kumar Vidyarthi | Who will win? Munger Election Results 2025 LIVE: Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Kumar Pranay, Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) Avinash Kumar Vidyarthi, and Jan Suraaj Party's (JSP) Sanjay Kumar Singh are the main candidates in the Munger constituency of Bihar.

Patna:

The Munger Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 165 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and the Congress are the main parties in the state. The Munger Assembly constituency comes under the Munger Lok Sabha constituency. The Munger constituency in Bihar went to the polls in the first phase on November 6 along with the other 120 Assembly constituencies of the state.

Bihar Assembly Elections: Voter Turnout in 2025 in Munger

As per the Election Commission, the Munger Assembly constituency recorded a 62.74 per cent voter turnout during polling held on November 6, in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections.

Main Parties and Key Candidates in Munger

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Kumar Pranay, Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) Avinash Kumar Vidyarthi, and Jan Suraaj Party's (JSP) Sanjay Kumar Singh are the main candidates in the Munger constituency of Bihar. The BJP is in alliance with the Janata Dal United (JDU), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM), while the RJD has a pact with the Congress, Left parties, and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) in Bihar.

Bihar Assembly Elections: What happened in Munger in 2020 and 2015?

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Pranav Kumar won the Munger seat with a margin of 1,244 votes (0.77%). He polled 75,573 votes with a vote share of 46.66%. He defeated Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Avinash Kumar Vidyarthi, who got 74,329 votes (45.86%). Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) candidate Rakesh Raushan stood third with 7,295 votes (4.50%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, JD(U) candidate Anant Kumar Satyarthy got 37,473 votes with a vote share of 28.89%. RJD candidate Shabnam Perwin got 55,086 votes (42.48%) and was the runner-up. Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) candidate Rakesh Raushan stood third with 7,295 votes (5.62%).

Munger Assembly Constituency Past Winners