Munger Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates The Munger Assembly constituency in Bihar is a politically significant General category seat with closely contested elections, having seen diverse party representation and voter participation around 49% in recent polls.

Patna:

The Munger Assembly constituency is a General category seat located in the Munger district of Bihar. It is one of the six assembly segments that form the Munger parliamentary constituency. Over the years, this constituency has witnessed keenly contested elections with representation from multiple political parties including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)], and Congress. The electoral battles here often reflect the diverse political preferences of the region’s population, making it a significant seat in Bihar’s political landscape.

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, Pranav Kumar of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the Munger assembly seat by defeating Avinash Kumar Vidyarthi of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) with a narrow margin of 1,244 votes. In the subsequent 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Munger parliamentary seat was won by Rajiv Ranjan Singh, also known as Lalan Singh, the candidate from Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)]. He secured victory by defeating Kumari Anita of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) with a comfortable margin of 80,870 votes.

Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 339,048 voters in the Munger constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 183,885 were male and 155,135 were female voters. 28 belonged to the third gender. 1,506 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Munger in 2020 was 2,136 (2,041 men and 95 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Munger constituency was 268,850. Out of this, 148,214 voters were male, 120,636 were female, and 0 belonged to a third gender. There were 757 postal voters in Munger in 2015 (no specific breakdown of men and women provided).

Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Munger constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Munger Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Munger Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Munger Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Pranav Kumar won the Munger seat with a margin of 1,244 votes (0.77%). He polled 75,573 votes with a vote share of 46.66%. He defeated Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Avinash Kumar Vidyarthi, who got 74,329 votes (45.86%). Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) candidate Rakesh Raushan stood third with 7,295 votes (4.50%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, JD(U) candidate Anant Kumar Satyarthy got 37,473 votes with a vote share of 28.89%. RJD candidate Shabnam Perwin got 55,086 votes (42.48%) and was the runner-up. Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) candidate Rakesh Raushan stood third with 7,295 votes (5.62%).

1977: Syed Jabir Hussain — Janata Party

1980: Ramdeo Singh Yadav — Janata Party (Secular)

1985: Ramdeo Singh Yadav — Lokdal

1990: Ramdeo Singh Yadav — Janata Dal (Secular)

1995: Monazir Hassan - Janta Dal

2000: Monazir Hassan — Rashtriya Janata Dal

2005: Monazir Hassan — Janata Dal (United)

2005: Monazir Hassan — Janata Dal (United)

2009 (Bypoll): Vishwanath Prasad Gupta — Rashtriya Janata Dal

2010: Anant Kumar Satyarthy — Janata Dal (United)

2015: Vijay Kumar Yadav — Rashtriya Janata Dal

2020: Pranav Kumar Yadav — Bharatiya Janata Party

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Munger Assembly constituency was 162,140 or 49.03%. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 129,630 or 48.22%.