Mukesh Sahani father murder: RJD says 'maha-jungle raaj' in Bihar, JDU terms incident 'unfortunate'

Mukesh Sahani father murder: Hours after the murder of Mukesh Sahani's father, the chief of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), in Bihar's Darbhanga, the opposition RJD accused the Nitish Kumar government of being in a state of limbo, describing it as 'maha-jungle raaj' (lawlessness) in the state. However, the ruling NDA termed the incident 'unfortunate' and assured that appropriate action would be taken, with the perpetrators being arrested and brought to justice.

Jitan Sahani, father of Mukesh Sahani, was allegedly found murdered at his ancestral home in Bihar's Darbhanga district. Jitan Sahani's body, with several stab injuries and cut marks on his chest and stomach, was found inside his room at his house in the Biraul area this morning.

'Maha-jungle raaj' in Bihar

RJD Spokesperson Shakti Singh Yadav remarked that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar appears to be unaware of the current situation, suggesting he might not even be informed of recent events in the state. Yadav criticised the collapse of the system, stating that Bihar is now reliant on divine intervention.

"What is going on in Bihar? No day goes by without a murder... The Chief Minister is in an unconscious state of mind. He might not even know by now that something has happened in the state. No political leader is safe in Bihar... The system has collapsed. Bihar is at the mercy of gods," said Yadav.

RJD leader Mrityunjay Tiwari described the incident as "extremely unfortunate" and expressed that no one feels safe in Bihar, labeling the situation as "maha-jungleraaj" (lawlessness).

"Former Bihar Minister Mukesh Sahani's father has been brutally murdered. This is extremely unfortunate... If the families of leaders are not safe in Bihar, it clearly means that the common man is at the mercy of god. Why are BJP and NDA leaders quiet on this? They should come out and speak up. This is 'maha-jungleraaj'."

Meanwhile, an Independent MP from Purnea, Pappu Yadav, raised concerns about the law and order situation in the state, stating that Bihar is under the control of criminals. "A series of murders have happened in Bihar in the last few days... The state government has got nothing to do with law and order in the state. Bihar is in the grips of criminals... Is this Nitish Kumar's good governance?" he said.

NDA leaders condemn incident

Commenting on the incident, Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary assured that action will be taken and the accused will be put behind bars. "The government stands with Mukesh Sahani's family," he added.

Bihar Minister Nitin Nabin said that the SIT has been formed with immediate effect and the matter is being investigated. "The probable causes of the murder seem to be personal enmity or other major reasons... The government will investigate the matter with immediate effect and the truth will be revealed to the people... Jungle raj was when the criminals hid in Tejashwi Yadav's residence and operated from there. In our government, the criminals know that they will be punished for their crimes sooner or later," he added.

JDU leader Neeraj Kumar said, "The way VIP Chief Mukesh Sahani's father has been murdered is unfortunate, brutal and painful. The police will find out the accused. We have faith in the police investigation and we urge Tejashwi Yadav to come forward if he knows the accused in any way or if he has any information whatsoever, he should cooperate with the police to ensure justice for Mukesh Sahani's family."

BJP MP Giriraj Singh said that the accused will not be spared and the state government is taking the matter seriously.

In an X post, Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi said he was shocked to hear the news of Jitan Sahani's murder. "I demand from the state government that the culprits should be arrested immediately and a speedy trial should be conducted. My party and I are with Mukesh Sahni ji in every way in this hour of grief," a rough translation of his post in Hindi suggested.

Union Minister and LJP(RV) Chirag Paswan reacted to the incident and termed it "highly condemnable'. "The brutal murder of the father of Vikassheel Party's patron brother Shri Mukesh Sahni ji is highly condemnable. The culprits will not be tolerated at all. The culprits will be identified as soon as possible and appropriate action will be taken. I and my party offer deep condolences to Mukesh Sahni and his bereaved family," he added.

Union Minister Ramnath Thakur said that the state government will take action against the accused after an investigation, adding that the perpetrators will be certainly caught and punished under Nitish Kumar government.

