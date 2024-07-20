Mukesh Sahani's father murder case: Three more accused arrested, says Darbhanga Police

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The man in the red circle is Mukesh Sahani's father -- FILE image.

Mukesh Sahani's father murder case: Three more persons were arrested in connection with the murder case of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani's father Jitan Sahani, Bihar's Darbhanga Police said on Saturday (July 20). Those held were identified as Sitare, Chhote Laheri and Mohd. Azad. The prime accused in the murder case, Kazim Ansari, has already been arrested, SSP Darbhanga said.

In a shocking incident, Jitan Sahani was found dead in his residential house in the Ghanshyampur area of the district. There were several stab injuries and cut marks on his chest and stomach.

The police earlier said that they analysed the CCTV footage in the area and found four people entering Jitan Sahani's house and then leaving after some time. The police identified the suspects and detained them. Darbhanga Police questioned these suspects and started an investigation regarding their cell phone details, criminal history, relations with the deceased and the reason for their visit to the house late in the night.

Motive of murder

The police said that two of them had borrowed money from Sahani on interest and one of the suspects kept his motorcycle with the deceased as security for the loan. They visited Sahani's residence at night to talk about releasing it.

"The deceased had also had an altercation with two of these people two days ago in which he had threatened to teach both the suspects a lesson," the police earlier said.

Nitish Kumar condemns murder

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar condemned the murder of VIP chief's father. A statement issued by the chief minister's office (CMO) said, "The CM condemned the incident. The CM also spoke to RS Bhatti, Director General of Police (DGP), and asked him to ensure that those who are behind the incident are caught at the earliest. He also spoke to Mukesh Sahani over the phone."

Who is Mukesh Sahani?

Mukesh Sahni, who belongs to the Mallah community, also calls himself as the 'Son of Mallah'. He has also served as the Minister of Animal Husbandry and Fisheries in the Bihar government. The Mallah community holds significant political influence in Bihar, constituting approximately 6 per cent of the state's population. Their support is crucial in Bihar politics, and Sahni has positioned himself as a leader advocating for their interests. Despite facing defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, his influence within the community is said to be widely acknowledged. VIP is currently in alliance with the RJD and the Congress in the I.N.D.I.A bloc.

