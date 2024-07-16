Mukesh Sahani's father murder: Bihar's Darbhanga Police swings into action, forms SIT to probe case

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The Darbhanga Police has called the Forensic Science Laboratory and a dog squad as well to probe the killing of Mukesh Sahani's father.

Hours after the gruesome murder of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani's father on Monday night, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted by Bihar's Darbhanga Police to ensure a thorough and swift investigation into the matter. According to police, senior officials are currently camping at the scene to oversee the investigation process. Additionally, a team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) has been summoned to the location to collect critical evidence. Meanwhile, the Bihar Police have assured that every necessary step is being taken to solve the case and bring the perpetrators to justice.

What did Darbhanga Police said?

Darbhanga Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jagunath Reddy said a team of senior officers have reached the spot and are investigating the matter. "This morning the police got to know about the murder of Jitan Sahani the father of Mukesh Sahani at his home in Supaul Bazaar. Officials from the Birol Police station including the SHO rushed to the spot. The police have formed an investigation team led by the SP of Darbhanga Rural Police. The team also has the SHO of Birol police station as its part to enable a speedy investigation," said a statement from the Darbhanga Police.

"SIT has been formed for quick investigation in the murder case under Ghanshyampur police station of Darbhanga district. Senior officials are camping at the incident site. The FSL team has been called to the spot to collect scientific evidence. Law and order is normal, " said the Bihar Police in a post on X.

Jitan Sahani's mutilated body found

It should be noted here that Jitan Sahani was allegedly found murdered at his ancestral home in Bihar's Darbhanga district. His body with several stab injuries and cut marks on his chest and stomach, was found inside his room at his house in the Biraul area on Tuesday morning.

Who is Mukesh Sahni?

Mukesh Sahni, who belongs to the Mallah community, also calls himself as the 'Son of Mallah'. He has also served as the Minister of Animal Husbandry and Fisheries in the Bihar government. The Mallah community holds significant political influence in Bihar, constituting approximately 6 per cent of the state's population. Their support is crucial in Bihar politics, and Sahni has positioned himself as a leader advocating for their interests. Despite facing defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, his influence within the community is said to be widely acknowledged. VIP is currently in alliance with the RJD and the Congress in the I.N.D.I.A bloc.

