MP CM Mohan Yadav addresses multiple rallies in Bihar despite 'roadblocks': 'Ready to risk my life…' Ahead of his scheduled campaign in Maner Assembly, opposition parties allegedly dug up the helipad and access routes to disrupt his roadshow and public meetings. Despite these hurdles, CM Yadav reached Maner and addressed the public.

Patna:

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is actively campaigning in Bihar in support of the NDA candidates, having been appointed as a star campaigner by the party high command in view of the upcoming assembly election. CM Yadav’s dedication and determination were evident on November 4, when he addressed public meetings in several parts of the state, emphasising that no obstacles could deter him from fulfilling his commitment to the people.

Ahead of his scheduled campaign in Maner Assembly, opposition parties allegedly dug up the helipad and access routes to disrupt his roadshow and public meetings. Despite these hurdles, CM Yadav reached Maner and addressed the public, stating, “Even if the way is blocked, I am ready to risk my life to meet the people.”

CM Yadav holds public meetings in Bankipur, Maner and Madhepura

CM Yadav campaigned in multiple constituencies, supporting NDA candidates Nitin Naveen in Bankipur, Jitendra Yadav in Maner and Kavita Sah in Madhepura. His roadshows drew massive crowds, and his speeches appear to have left a positive impression on voters. He urged the public to support the NDA, emphasising that only the alliance could fulfill their aspirations.

Highlighting the ongoing political shift, CM Yadav praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, saying it has brought India global recognition.

“PM Modi has fought for the nation, risen from humble beginnings, and become the Prime Minister for a third term. Similarly, BJP and NDA made it possible for a common man like me to become the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh,” he remarked.

Despite opposition’s alleged attempts to prevent his visits, CM Yadav reiterated the importance of direct public engagement, urging voters to support NDA candidates for a decisive victory. He emphasised that the NDA prioritises the welfare of the people and its workers, unlike opposition parties.

CM Yadav's message seen as major boost for NDA

With his continuous campaigns across Bihar, CM Yadav’s presence and message are seen as a significant boost for NDA’s prospects in the upcoming elections.

The Assembly Elections of Bihar will be conducted in two phases on November 6 and 11. The counting of votes will take place on November 14.