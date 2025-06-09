Mother-daughter duo shot dead in Patna, retired NMCH nurse among victims; police launch probe The deceased have been identified as Mahalaxmi, a retired nurse of the Nalanda Medical College and Hospital, and her daughter Santhali. The woman’s husband Dhananjay, who also suffered injuries in the shooting, is undergoing treatment in hospital, police said.

Patna:

A horrifying incident occurred in Bihar's capital Patna on Monday morning when a woman and her daughter were allegedly shot dead by unidentified assailants, police said. As per the information, the attack occurred around 9:15 am near Arfabad canal under the Alamganj police station limits.

The victims have been identified as Mahalaxmi, a retired nurse from Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH), and her daughter Santhali. Both women sustained critical bullet injuries and later succumbed while undergoing treatment at a nearby government hospital, as per police.

Mahalaxmi’s husband, Dhananjay, was also injured in the firing and is currently admitted to a hospital. His condition is reported to be stable, according to Assistant Superintendent of Police (Patna City), Atulesh Jha. "Police reached the spot immediately and rushed the victims to the hospital. A manhunt has been launched to identify and apprehend the attackers," Jha told the media, adding that the exact cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained.

On Sunday, three persons, including a sub-inspector and his son, suffered injuries after they were allegedly shot at by miscreants over a land dispute in Dhanarua locality of Patna. The injured SI, identified as Manoj Singh and posted in Saharsa district, is undergoing treatment in hospital, police said.

