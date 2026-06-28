'Most criminals have already fled to Nepal, the rest will have to leave too': Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary

New Delhi:

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Sunday said his government will follow a zero-tolerance policy against crime and corruption. Claiming that most criminals have already fled to neighbouring Nepal, he said those still operating in the state would also be forced to leave as the government continues its crackdown.

Addressing the Panchayat Vikas Diwas programme in Munger district, Choudhary said the Bihar government would not compromise on law and order under any circumstances. He said the administration remains committed to taking strict action against criminals and corruption while ensuring a safer environment across the state.

'Most criminals have escaped to Nepal'

Making a strong claim, the Chief Minister said that the government's action against criminals has forced many of them to flee Bihar.

"Most criminals have already left Bihar and taken shelter in Nepal. Those who are still here will also have to go to Nepal," Choudhary said, asserting that the state's campaign against crime would continue without any relaxation.

Monthly 'Panchayat Vikas Diwas' announced

During the event, the Chief Minister announced that 'Panchayat Vikas Diwas' will now be observed on the last Sunday of every month in all gram panchayats across Bihar. He said the initiative will provide a regular platform for elected representatives, officials and villagers to discuss local development issues and resolve them quickly.

According to him, the goal is to make villages cleaner, poverty-free, self-reliant and more prosperous.

Focus on law and order

The Chief Minister said strengthening law and order remains one of the government's top priorities. Since assuming office, he has directed police and administrative officials to take swift action against crimes such as murder, robbery, extortion and organised crime.

He also reviewed the state's law and order situation with senior police officers and instructed them to intensify action against criminal networks across Bihar.