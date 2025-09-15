Mokama Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates Mokama is a key general category assembly constituency in Bihar’s Patna district, part of the Munger Lok Sabha seat, known for its strong political influence and dominated by leaders like Anant Kumar Singh and Dilip Kumar Singh.

Patna:

Mokama, a general category constituency in Bihar's legislative assembly, is part of the Munger Lok Sabha seat and Patna district’s 14 assembly segments. Formed in 1951, it includes Ghoswari, Mokama, and Pandarak blocks, along with 11 gram panchayats. Known for its political influence from local strongmen, Mokama’s political landscape has been shaped by figures like Dilip Kumar Singh ('Bade Sarkar') and Anant Kumar Singh ('Chhote Sarkar'). The constituency has seen dominance from muscle power politics, with Anant Kumar Singh winning multiple elections, including one while imprisoned. After his disqualification in 2022, his wife Neelam Devi secured victory in the 2022 by-election. Despite its complex political history, Mokama remains a key region, contributing to Bihar’s agricultural and industrial sectors.

Mokama Assembly constituency comes under the Munger Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, Anant Kumar Singh of the RJD won the seat by defeating Rajeev Lochan Narayan Singh of the JD(U). Anant Kumar Singh secured 78,721 votes (52.99%), while Rajeev Lochan Narayan Singh received 42,964 votes (28.92%), resulting in a narrow victory for the RJD.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Rajiv Ranjan Singh of the JD(U) secured victory from the Munger Lok Sabha seat, winning by a significant margin of 80,876 votes, defeating Kumari Anita of the RJD, who polled 469,270 votes.

Mokama Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 275,028 voters in the Mokama constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 144,727 were male and 130,298 were female voters. 3 belonged to the third gender. 789 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Mokama in 2020 was 1,350 (1,304 men and 46 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Mokama constituency was 253,912. Out of this, 137,436 voters were male, 116,475 were female, and 1 belonged to the third gender. There were 1,041 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Mokama in 2015 was 15 (13 men and 2 women).

Mokama Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Mokama constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Mokama Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Mokama Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Mokama Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Anant Kumar Singh of JD(U) won the Mokama seat by a narrow margin, securing 78,721 votes (52.99%). He defeated Rajeev Lochan Narayan Singh of the RJD, who polled 42,964 votes (28.92%), while Suresh Singh Nishad of the LJP finished third with 13,331 votes (8.97%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Anant Kumar Singh, won as an Independent candidate, won the Mokama seat with a margin of 18,348 votes (12.69%), securing 54,005 votes (37.35%) ahead of Neeraj Kumar of the JD(U), who garnered 35,657 votes (24.66%). The third-place candidate's details are not provided.

2020: Anant Kumar Singh, RJD

2015: Anant Kumar Singh, Independent

2010: Anant Kumar Singh, JD(U)

1990: Dilip Kumar Singh, JD

Mokama Voter Turnout

The votes polled in 2020 were 148,719, accounting for 54.07% of the electors, while in 2015, it was 144,477, representing 56.96% of the eligible electors.