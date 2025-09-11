Mohiuddinnagar Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates Mohiuddinnagar Constituency Bihar Assembly Election 2025: In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajesh Kumar Singh won this seat, defeating Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Ejya Yadav by a margin of 15,114 votes.

Patna:

The Mohiuddinnagar Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 137 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). It is a part of the Samastipur district in Bihar and comes under the Ujiarpur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajesh Kumar Singh won this seat, defeating Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Ejya Yadav by a margin of 15,114 votes.

Mohiuddinnagar Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), there were 1,05,108 voters - 51,813 male, 53,165 female and 130 postal - in Mohiuddinnagar during the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections. In the 2015 Bihar Assembly polls, there were 1,24,594 voters - 59,635 male, 64,933 female and 26 postal - in Mohiuddinnagar.

Mohiuddinnagar Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The ECI is expected to announce the poll date for the Mohiuddinnagar constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Mohiuddinnagar Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The ECI will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Mohiuddinnagar Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Mohiuddinnagar Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar elections, BJP leader Rajesh Kumar Singh received 70,385 votes (47.51 per cent) to defeat RJD's Ejya Yadav, who bagged 55,271 votes (37.31 per cent). At third place, JAP(L) leader Ajay Kumar Bulganin received 5,752 votes (3.88 per cent).

In 2015 Bihar elections, RJD's Ejya Yadav won this seat, receiving 47,137 votes (37.83 per cent). Yadav defeated independent candidate Rajesh Kumar Singh, who received 23,706 votes (19.03 per cent). At third place, BJP's Satyendra Narayan Singh received 18,496 votes (14.85 per cent).

2020: Rajesh Kumar Singh (BJP)

2015: Ejya Yadav (RJD)

2014: Ajay Kumar Bulganin (RJD)

2010: Rana Gangeshwar Singh (BJP)

2005: Ajay Kumar Bulganin (RJD)

2005: Ajay Kumar Bulganin (LJP)

2000: Ram Chandra Rai (RJD)

1995: Ram Chandra Rai (Janata Dal)

1990: Ram Chandra Rai (Janata Dal)

1985: Anugrah Narain Singh (Congress)

1980: Ram Chandra Rai (Congress)

1977: Premlata Rai (Janata Party)

1972: Kapildeo Narain Singh (Congress)

1969: Kapildeo Narain Singh (Independent)

1967: Premlata Rai (Samyukta Socialist Party)

1962: Shanti Devi (Congress)

1957: Shanti Devi (Congress)

1952: Ramrup Prasad Rai (Congress)

Mohiuddinnagar Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Mohiuddinnagar Assembly constituency was 1,48,181 or 56.03 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,24,591 or 52.55 per cent.