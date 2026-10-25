'Modi ka baap bhi jayega': Congress chief Kharge loses cool after heckler interrupts his speech in Patna

Patna:

A ruckus broke out during Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's address at an event marking the 139th birth anniversary of Dr Shri Krishna Singh in Bihar's Patna, after a man in the audience interrupted his speech by saying that "Prime Minister Narendra Modi would not go anywhere".

Responding to the interruption, Kharge said, "Modi ka baap bhi jayega" (Even Modi’s father will go). A video of the exchange has surfaced.

The incident occurred while Kharge was addressing the gathering. After the man shouted, "Modi will not go," the Congress chief, visibly annoyed, retorted with the remark.

Here's the video | WATCH

Man assaulted by Congress workers

Reports further claimed that Congress workers assaulted the man who interrupted Kharge and removed him from the hall. The circumstances surrounding the alleged assault were not immediately clear.

The story is being updated.