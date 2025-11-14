Mithilanchal Election Result: NDA repeats 2020 performance; Mahagathbandhan shrinks further Within the NDA, the BJP is emerging as the single-largest party in Bihar, ahead in 95 of the 101 seats it contested. The JD(U) is leading in 86 out of its 101 seats, while smaller allies are also making their presence felt—Chirag Paswan’s LJP is ahead in 19 seats, HAM in 5 and the RLM in 4.

Patna:

The NDA is on course to retain Bihar with an overwhelming mandate, leading in 209 of the 243 Assembly seats. Although the numbers may shift slightly as counting continues, the Mahagathbandhan appears headed toward its poorest performance since its inception, with leads in only 29 seats.

Within the NDA, the BJP is emerging as the single-largest party, ahead in 95 of the 101 seats it contested. The JD(U) is leading in 86 out of its 101 seats, while smaller allies are also making their presence felt—Chirag Paswan’s LJP is ahead in 19 seats, HAM in 5 and the RLM in 4.

In contrast, the RJD is ahead in only 27 seats, nearing its worst-ever tally (22 seats in 2010). The Congress is leading in just 4 seats, the Left in 2 and the VIP has failed to secure a lead in any constituency.

Focus on Mithilanchal: A key region under spotlight

The Mithilanchal region—comprising districts such as Darbhanga, Madhubani, Saharsa, Madhepura, Supaul, Begusarai, Katihar, Araria, Samastipur, Muzaffarpur, and Purnea—has drawn significant attention during counting.

In the 2020 Assembly elections, the NDA had dominated this region, winning 26 out of 37 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan managed only 10.

This time, too, the Mahagathbandhan appears to be underperforming in Mithilanchal, mirroring trends seen across the state. The alliance is currently leading in only three seats—Bisfi, Madhepura and Mahishi. The NDA is ahead in all remaining constituencies, reinforcing its strong hold over the region.

Record voter turnout in Bihar

The counting process began with postal ballots, followed by the opening of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) at 8:30 am. This two-phase election in Bihar saw a record voter turnout of 67.13 percent—the highest since 1951. Notably, women voted in larger numbers than men, with a turnout of 71.6 percent compared to 62.8 percent among male voters.

Post-poll surveys by several agencies also indicated a clear advantage for the National Democratic Alliance. The India TV–Matrize Exit Poll projected the NDA to win between 147 and 167 seats, comfortably crossing the majority mark of 122 in the 243-seat Assembly.

