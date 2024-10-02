Wednesday, October 02, 2024
     
Misa Bharti mocks Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor, says 'Will his party be named BJP's B team'

Bharti said that Prashant Kishor said in an interview that he helped make Narendra Modi the Prime Minister. Yet, he hasn’t asked that same PM to establish a factory or push for development in Bihar.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Patna Updated on: October 02, 2024 16:20 IST
Misa Bharti takes a jibe at Prashant Kishor, Misa Bharti mocks Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor, M
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD MP Misa Bharti.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Misa Bharti criticised Jan Suraaj campaign chief Prashant Kishor today (October 2) following his announcement of launching a new political party and questioned whether Kishor would rename his party to BJP’s ‘B’ team.

Recently addressing a press conference, Prashant Kishor revealed plans to establish a new political party, with more details, including the party’s name and leadership, which are to be shared later in the day.

“I was never its leader, and I never aspire to become one. It is time for people to take leadership roles,” Kishor stated.

Will Jan Suraaj become ‘B’ Team of BJP: Bharti 

Reacting to this, Misa Bharti said, “Anyone can form a party; it’s not a big deal. He already had a party. I’ve been hearing about the Jan Suraaj Party through the media. Will he rename it today? Will it become BJP ‘B’ Team?”

She further questioned, “Who will be its national president? What does Prashant Kishor have to do with this? What kind of work will it do?”

Regarding Kishor’s criticism of Tejashwi Yadav and Nitish Kumar, Bharti suggested that Kishor’s goal is to provoke Bihar’s youth.

Prashant Kishor is befooling youth of Bihar 

Mocking Kishor, Bharti continued, “Today, you are fooling the youth here. You’re telling the people of Bihar not to go back after Chhath. Prashant Kishor is only appealing to the people of Bihar for votes; after that, he’ll disappear.”

Meanwhile, Prashant Kishor asserted to offer a new political option for the people of Bihar.

A mega event was held at the veterinary college ground in Patna, where Kishor officially announced the party’s name, constitution, and a 25-member leadership team, including the party president.

Kishor has stated that he will not hold any official post within the party and will continue focusing on his ongoing “Padyatra”, which is set to conclude in Supaul and move into Araria after October 2.

