Bihar minister issues stark warning to Prashant Kishor: Apologise or pay Rs 100 cr in damages A notice sent on behalf of Choudhary by his lawyer, Kumar Anjaneya Shanu, demands that the former poll strategist either provide evidence to back up his claims or issue a public, unconditional apology both in writing and at a press conference.

Patna:

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor has been served with a legal notice after he alleged Bihar Minister Ashok Choudhary acquired land worth more than Rs 200 crore in 2 years. Choudhary has warned Kishor to either issue an "unconditional apology" for his remarks or face a Rs 100 crore defamation lawsuit, as per PTI.

“I must say that the leaders of the saffron party in the state are more corrupt than RJD president Lalu Prasad. The RJD is out of power because of its leaders' misdeeds,” PTI quoted Prashant Kishor as saying during a press conference.

Choudhary, who handles the Rural Works portfolio, is also the national general secretary of JD(U), led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Choudhary seeks unconditional apology

A notice sent on behalf of Choudhary by his lawyer, Kumar Anjaneya Shanu, demands that the former poll strategist either provide evidence to back up his claims or issue a public, unconditional apology both in writing and at a press conference.

Kishor has been accused of causing significant damage to Choudhary’s reputation. The notice warns that if a suitable response is not given within a week of receiving it, a civil lawsuit seeking damages of Rs 100 crore will be filed.

Prashant Kishor targets Bihar Dy CM over his D-Litt degree

Prashant Kishor, who is making his debut in the Bihar polls, has launched an ardent campaign against his opponents. Earlier, Kishor said he wonders how Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary possessed a D-Litt degree without clearing the class 10 exams.

“Choudhary, who is a master in changing his names, was an accused in a murder case in 1998 but was later released as he turned out to be a minor. He also claims he possesses a D.Litt degree from California University in the USA. But when did he pass his class 10th exam? He did not," Kishor said.

ALSO READ